Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021, India D Women vs India A Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The final of the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy will see India D Women lock horns against India A Women. Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex - DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada, will host this game.

Both sides met in the last group game. In a close-fought contest, India D held their nerves to win by 22 runs. India A won the toss and put India D in to bat. Thanks to a brilliant 96 from captain Pooja Vastrakar, they posted 219 runs on the board, losing seven wickets.

It was an uphill task for India A, who got off to a good start, with contributions from their top-order batters. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and eventually fell short by 22 runs. Both teams will now meet in the final on Thursday, which promises to be a cracking contest.

India D Women vs India A Women Match Details

Match: India D Women vs India A Women, Round 2, Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 9th 2021, Wednesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – DVR Ground, Mulapadu, Vijayawada.

India D Women vs India A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – DVR Ground is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so the batters should enjoy batting on this surface. The surface will assist the spinners as the game progresses.

India D Women vs India A Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Vijayawada is expected to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Thursday, so a full game may not ensue.

India D Women vs India A Women Probable XIs

India D Women

Contributions from captain Pooja Vastrakar (96) and Ayushi Soni (47) helped India D post 219 runs on the board in their last game against India A. Saika Ishaque and Kanika Ahuja picked up two wickets apiece, helping India D defend their total successfully.

Probable XI

S Meghana, Indrani Roy (wk), G Divya, Amanjot Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Kanika Ahuja, Monica C Patel, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari.

India A Women

Renuka Singh led the bowling brilliantly, picking up three wickets. She was well-supported by Simran Dil Bahadur and Sneh Rana, who picked up two wickets apiece. D D Kasat scored a fifty, but the other batters failed to step up as they could only manage 197 in pursuit of India D’s 220.

Probable XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), C H Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, D D Kasat, Sneh Rana (c), Simran Dil Bahadur, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Laxmi Yadav, Maya Sonawane, Renuka K Singh, Ganga W.

India D Women vs India A Women Match Prediction

Both sides faced each other in the last group game in a close-fought contest. Both are evenly matched teams, so it promises to be a cracking contest in the final of the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy.

India A have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India A Women to win this game.

India D Women vs India A Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

Edited by Bhargav

