Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 4

The action-filled fourth round of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2024 concluded on Wednesday, January 10. A total of 34 teams battled it out in 17 matches in different venues across the country. A lot changed in the points table of the five groups at the conclusion of the day's action.

Let’s take a look at the points table of each group following day four:

Group A - Railways climb to the top of the table courtesy of a massive win over Assam

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Railways 4 2 0 0 2 2.434 12 2 Saurashtra 4 2 0 0 2 1.746 12 3 Madhya Pradesh"]">Madhya Pradesh 4 1 1 0 2 2.47 8 4 Chandigarh 4 1 1 0 2 -0.04 8 5 Tamil Nadu"]">Tamil Nadu 4 1 1 0 2 -0.892 8 6 Assam 4 1 1 0 2 -1.254 8 7 Odisha 4 0 2 0 2 -0.531 4 8 Manipur 4 0 2 0 2 -5.126 4

Railway jumped to the top of the Group A standings with a 129-run victory over Assam, while Saurashtra also moved to second position with an eight-wicket win over Manipur. Both teams have 12 points each but Railways have a better net run rate.

Madhya Pradesh lost to Chandigarh by 15 runs and have slipped to the third position in the points table. Tamil Nadu defeated Odisha by 38 runs to notch up their first win of the season. Now, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Assam have eight points each, while Odisha and Manipur are the only teams with four points each.

Group B - Gujarat and Tripura remain on top after winning the respective matches

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Gujarat 4 4 0 0 0 1.563 16 2 Tripura 4 4 0 0 0 1.46 16 3 Karnataka 4 2 2 0 0 0.772 8 4 Pondicherry 4 2 2 0 0 0.605 8 5 Jharkhand 4 2 2 0 0 0.011 8 6 Vidarbha"]">Vidarbha 4 2 2 0 0 -0.607 8 7 Bihar 4 0 4 0 0 -1.437 0 8 Mizoram 4 0 4 0 0 -2.421 0

Gujarat defeated Bihar by seven wickets to jump to the top of the Group B points table. Tripura won their game against Vidarbha by 65 runs but Gujarat have a better net run rate.

Karnataka defeated Mizoram by six wickets to jump to third and now have eight points from four matches. Pondicherry, Jharkhand, and Vidarbha also have eight points from four matches. Bihar and Mizoram are the only teams without any wins in the group and are the bottom two teams in the points table.

Group C - Goa are still at the top of the table despite losing to Haryana

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Goa 4 3 1 0 0 2.601 12 2 Rajasthan"]">Rajasthan 3 3 0 0 0 0.787 12 3 Maharashtra"]">Maharashtra 3 2 1 0 0 0.735 8 4 Haryana 4 2 2 0 0 0.551 8 5 Uttar Pradesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.095 4 6 J & K 4 1 3 0 0 -0.317 4 7 Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0 -4.413 0

Haryana defeated Goa by five wickets but the latter are still on top of the Group C points table with 12 points from four matches. Rajasthan defeated Maharashtra by one wicket to jump to second place with 12 points from three matches.

Haryana also moved to fourth with the win, while Uttar Pradesh also opened their account with a four-wicket win over J &K. Meghalaya remain at the bottom of the Group C standings with three defeats from three matches.

Group D - Mumbai remain at the top with a win over Bengal

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 4 3 1 0 0 2.215 12 2 Uttarakhand 3 3 0 0 0 1.164 12 3 Punjab 3 2 1 0 0 0.742 8 4 Chhattisgarh"]">Chhattisgarh 4 2 2 0 0 0.069 8 5 Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 0 -0.275 4 6 Bengal 4 1 3 0 0 1.118 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0 -5.96 0

Mumbai defeated Bengal by 25 runs to remain at the top of the Group D standings with 12 points after four matches. Uttarakhand defeated Hyderabad by six wickets to climb to second position with 12 points from three matches.

Meanwhile, Punjab defeated Chhattisgarh by 93 runs to move to third place with eight points from three matches. After losing their respective matches, Hyderabad and Bengal still have four points each, while Arunachal Pradesh still sit at the last spot without opening their account.

Group E - Himachal Pradesh assert their dominance with a win over Andhra

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Himachal Pradesh 4 4 0 0 0 2.022 16 2 Delhi 3 3 0 0 0 4.487 12 3 Andhra 3 2 1 0 0 2.775 8 4 Kerala"]">Kerala 4 2 2 0 0 0.347 8 5 Baroda 4 1 3 0 0 -0.077 4 6 Sikkim 3 0 3 0 0 -5.081 0 7 Nagaland 3 0 3 0 0 -6.172 0

Himachal Pradesh extended their winning run in the competition with a 28-run victory over Andhra. They sit pretty at the top of the Group E points table with 16 points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi also defeated Baroda by 123 runs for their third win in the tournament to reach 12 points. Andhra remain third despite the defeat, while Kerala have moved to fourth place with eight points after a 220-win over Nagaland. Baroda occupy the fifth place in the table. Sikkim and Nagaland are the bottom two teams with three defeats each in their account.

