Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Final: Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on April 4th between Maharashtra Women and Railways Women.

Maharashtra Women have been brilliant in the competition, having lost only a single game so far. They beat Himachal Pradesh Women in their quarter-final clash and followed it up by beating Baroda Women in the first semi-final to enter the final.

After electing to bowl first, the Maharashtra bowlers did a fine job of picking up seven wickets and restricting the Baroda Women to 121. The batters then stepped up and contributed to help them chase down the total with four balls to spare. They will be riding with confidence after the six-wicket win.

Railways Women, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They have looked flawless in the tournament so far. They beat Kerala Women in their quarter-final fixture before outplaying Odisha Women in the second semi-final.

Batting first against Odisha Women, the Railways Women posted 159 on the board, losing only two wickets. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and defended the total successfully as the Odisha Women could only score 124 in their 20 overs.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women, Final, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: May 4th 2022, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 28 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

Utkarsha Pawar starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. Mukta Magre also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they restricted Baroda Women to 121 in their semi-final clash. Contributions from Shivali Shinde (44) and Tejal Hasabnis (33) helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Mukta Magre, Devika Vaidya, Sayali Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Pawar, Aarati Kedar, Shraddha Pokharkar

Railways Women

S Meghana (84) and Nuzhat Parween (55*) led the charge at the top of the order against Odisha Women in their last fixture. Swagatika Rath and Tanuja P Kanwer picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

S Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Mona Meshram, Renuka K Singh, Swagatika Rath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, K Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja P Kanwer, Poonam Yadav

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women Match Prediction

Both Maharashtra Women and Railways Women have had a fantastic run in the competition so far. Both have played a good brand of cricket and it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the final on Wednesday.

Railways have a number of experienced players on their side and it will come in handy for them to win the final.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee