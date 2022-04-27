Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Match 19: Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Kerala Women will take on Nagaland Women in the 19th match of the Senior Women’s T20 League. The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will host this clash.

Kerala Women finished in second position in Elite Group A. After losing to Maharashtra Women in their first game, they rebounded to win their next four games and seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

They beat Hyderabad Women in their last group game. Bowling first, the Kerala bowlers did a fine job of restricting Hyderabad Women to 99 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the knockout stages of the competition.

Nagaland Women, on the other hand, topped the Plate group with six wins in as many games. They were sensational in the group stages and will be looking to continue their performance in the knockout stages of the competition.

They beat Sikkim Women comprehensively in their last group game. After electing to bat first, the Nagaland batters put up 181 on the board, losing two wickets. The bowlers then backed up their batters to restrict the opposition to 102.

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women Match Details:

Match: Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women, Match 19, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 28th 2022, Thursday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 29 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women Probable XIs

Kerala Women

Keerthy K James picked up two wickets and helped her side restrict Hyderabad Women to 99. Contributions from Jincy George (36) and skipper Sajana S (32*) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Akshaya A, Jincy George, Sajana S (c), Minnu Mani, Darsana Mohanan, Jayalekshmi Devi S J (wk), Mrudhula V S, Najla Cmc, Drishya I V, Sourabhya P, Keerthy K James

Nagaland Women

Contributions from top-order batters, Kiran Navgire (57), Punam Khemnar (43*) and Gautami Naik (35*), helped them post 181 on the board. Navgire starred with the ball as she picked up four wickets to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Kiran Navgire, Alemienla, Punam Khemnar, Gautami Naik, Sentilemla (c), Elina, Jyoti (wk), Lydia T Murru, Merensola, Talirenla, Kekhrienuo

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women Match Prediction

Kerala Women have lost only a single game in the competition so far, whereas Nagaland Women are unbeaten. When they meet on Thursday, it promises to be a cracker of a contest as both sides are expected to come out hard against each other.

Nagaland look a settled unit and should be able to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Nagaland Women to win this encounter.

