Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Match 20: Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Match 20 of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 sees Himachal Pradesh Women lock horns with Goa Women. C K Pithawala Ground in Bhimpore, Surat will host this exciting contest.

Himachal Pradesh Women were placed in Elite Group C. Having won three of their five games, they finished in second position and qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

They faced Chandigarh Women in their previous fixture, where they earned a convincing win.

Batting first, the Chandigarh Women struggled a bit as some brilliant bowling from Himachal Pradesh Women restricted them to 104 in their 20 overs. The batters then backed up their bowlers and chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by seven wickets. They will be looking to repeat their performance against Goa Women on Thursday.

Goa Women, meanwhile, have been very good in the competition so far. They won four of their five games to finish second in Elite Group D. Their only loss came in the final game against Baroda Women.

After electing to bat first, the Baroda Women set a target of 137 for the Goa Women. The Goa batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only managed to score 126 in their 20 overs. They need to be on their toes while facing the Himachal Pradesh Women on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women Match Details:

Match: Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women, Match 20, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 28th 2022, Thursday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at C K Pithawala Ground is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We might also see spinners come into play as the surface might get slower as the game progresses.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 29 and 42 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh Women

Sushmita H Kumari and N M Chauhan picked up two wickets apiece to help them restrict Chandigarh to 104 in their last match. Nikita Chauhan, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 52 off 35 balls to help her side get across the line in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Nikita S Chauhan, Harleen Deol, Prachi P Chauhan, Sushma B Verma (c & wk), S M Singh, Sonal S Thakur, Anisha A Ansari, Nancy A Sharma, Sushmita H Kumari, N M Chauhan, Neena M Chaudhary

Goa Women

Sunanda picked up two wickets but the other bowlers were a bit expensive as the Baroda Women posted 136 on the board. Skipper Shikha Pandey top-scored with 46 but lacked support from the other end.

Probable XI

Purvaja Verlekar, Sanjula Naik, Tejashwini Duragad, Shikha Pandey (c), Sunanda, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Nikita, Poorva Bhaidkar, Tanaya Naik, Metali Gawander, Rupali Chavan

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women Match Prediction

Both Himachal Pradesh Women and Goa Women looked decent in the group stages.

Himachal Pradesh Women are coming off a win and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. Goa Women, meanwhile, lost their last group game and will be looking to bounce back in the knockout stages.

Goa have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Goa Women to win this encounter.

