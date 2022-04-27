Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Match 21: Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Jharkhand Women will square off against Haryana Women in the 21st game of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022. The game will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Jharkhand Women were placed in Elite Group B. After winning four of their five games, they finished with 16 points in second position. They beat Bihar Women comprehensively in their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

After being asked to bowl first, the Jharkhand bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Bihar Women to 87 in their 20 overs. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed to help them chase down the total in the 12th over. They will be looking to repeat their performance against Haryana Women on Thursday.

Haryana Women also won four of their five games to finish second behind Mumbai in Elite Group E. After losing their first game against Mumbai, they bounced back to win their next four matches.

They beat Assam convincingly in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Assam Women set a target of 113 for the Haryana Women. On the back of a half-century from Shafali Verma, the Haryana Women chased down the total comfortably to book a place in the knockout stages. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women Match Details:

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women, Match 21, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 28th 2022, Thursday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is good for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the bat under the lights and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Surat is likely to hover between 29 and 42 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted on Thursday and a full game is expected to be played.

Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women Probable XIs

Jharkhand Women

Shanti Kumari picked up three wickets to break the back of Bihar’s batting lineup in their last match. Contributions from Mamtha Kanojia (31*) and Ashwani (45) helped them get across the line in the 12th over.

Probable XI

Mamtha Kanojia, Ashwani, Durga Murmu, Niharika (c), Ritu, Shanti Kumari, Devyani, Nidhi B, Riya Raj (wk), Arti, Monika

Haryana Women

Mansi Joshi and Suman Gulia picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Assam Women to 112 in their 20 overs. Skipper Shafali Verma led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as her 29-ball 58 helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (c), Bhawna Ohlan, Sheetal Rana, Nitika, Sonia Mendhiya, Suman Gulia, Mansi Joshi, Bharti Kashyap (wk), Triveni Vasistha, Priyanka Sharma

Jharkhand Women vs Haryana Women Match Prediction

Both Jharkhand Women and Haryana Women have won four of their five group games and will be looking to be at their best in the knockout stages of the competition. With both sides having some exciting players in their ranks, a cracking contest is expected on Thursday.

Haryana have been good in their recent games and should be able to beat Jharkhand on Thursday.

Prediction: Haryana Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee