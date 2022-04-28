Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Match 22: Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Baroda Women will take on Mumbai Women in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 on Friday. C K Pithawala Ground in Surat will host this exciting contest.

Baroda Women were placed in Elite Group D. They managed to win four of their five games to finish at the top of the table. They beat Goa Women in their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

After electing to bat first, the Baroda Women struggled a bit as they finished their innings on 136. The bowlers then restricted the Goa Women to 126/9 to win the game by 10 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance against the Mumbai Women on Friday.

Mumbai Women, meanwhile, topped Elite Group E. They finished with 16 points to their name after having won four of their five games. They faced Saurashtra Women in their last group game, whom they defeated comprehensively.

Batting first, the Saurashtra batters never got going as the Mumbai bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting them to 89 in their 20 overs. The opening batters then contributed to help Mumbai Women chase down the total in eight overs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Match Details:

Match: Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women, Match 22, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 29th 2022, Friday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the C K Pithawala Ground is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday. The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Probable XIs

Baroda Women

Tarannum Pathan, opening the batting, top-scored for them with 44 in their last match. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up nine wickets in total as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

P A Patel, Tarannum Pathan, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav (c), Tanvir Shaikh, Hrutu Patel, Kesha, R Patel, J Mohite, Ridhi M, N Y Patel

Mumbai Women

Fatima Jaffer picked up four wickets against Saurashtra Women and was well-supported by P Naik, who had three scalps. Contributions from Simran Shaikh (46 off 27 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (35* off 18 balls) helped them chase down the total in eight overs.

Probable XI

Simran Shaikh, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), H Kazi, Janhvi, Sayali Satghare, R S Chaudhari (wk), P Naik, Vrushali Bhagat, S Thakor, Fatima Jaffer, Manali Dakshini

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Match Prediction

Both Baroda Women and Mumbai Women are coming off wins in their respective last group games. Players from both sides have fired in unison so far and will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion in the knockout stages of the competition.

Mumbai look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Mumbai Women to win this encounter.

