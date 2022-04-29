Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Quarter-Final 2: Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Maharashtra Women will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh Women in the second quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022. The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will host this exciting contest.

Maharashtra Women were placed in the Elite Group A. Having won four of their five games, they finished the group stages with 16 points to their name. They pipped Kerala Women on run-rate to top the table.

Maharashtra Women defeated Rajasthan Women in their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition. After electing to bowl first, the Maharashtra Women did a fantastic job of restricting the Rajasthan Women to 102 in their 20 overs. The top-order batters of Maharashtra stepped up to help them chase down the total in the 19th over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Himachal Pradesh Women, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group C with three wins in five games. They faced Goa Women in their previous fixture, where they earned a win to enter the next round.

After being asked to bat first, the Himachal Pradesh Women posted 167 on the board, losing two wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and picked up wickets regularly. It went down to the wire, with Himachal Pradesh Women winning the game by three runs. They will be brimming with confidence after that win.

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women, Quarter-Final 2, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th 2022, Saturday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is good for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 29 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

In their last match, Aarati Kedar picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Shraddha Pokharkar and Utkarsha Pawar, who finished with two scalps each. Contributions from Smriti Mandhana (28), Shivali Shinde (30) and Tejal Hasabnis (39*) helped them chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shivali Shinde (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Mukta Magre, Sayali Lonkar, Utkarsha Pawar, Maya Sonawane, Shraddha Pokharkar, Rutuja Gilbile, Aarati Kedar, Priyanka Garkhede

Himachal Pradesh

Harleen Deol, opening the batting, scored a brilliant 84 and was well-supported by Nikita S Chauhan (43) as they posted 167 on the board in their previous match. Anisha A. Ansari picked up three wickets with the ball and helped her side defend the total successfully against the Goa Women.

Probable XI

Nikita S Chauhan, Harleen Deol, S M Singh, Sushma Verma (c & wk), Sonal S Thakur, Nancy A Sharma, N M Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, Sushmita H Kumari, Prachi P Chauhan, Neena M Chaudhary

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Both Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have had a decent run in the competition so far. With the two sides evenly matched, they are expected to come out hard against each other to qualify for the next round.

Maharashtra have a good balance to their side and are likely to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Maharashtra Women to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Smriti Mandhana to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee