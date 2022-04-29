Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Quarter-Final 3: Railways Women vs Kerala Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

In the third quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022, Railways Women will square off against Kerala Women at the C K Pithawala Ground in Surat.

Railways Women are unbeaten in the competition so far. They topped the Elite Group C with five wins in five games.

They earned a win over Madhya Pradesh Women in their last group game to remain unbeaten in the tournament. After electing to bowl first, the Railways bowlers picked up six wickets and restricted Madhya Pradesh Women to 124 in their 20 overs.

Contributions from the batters helped them chase down the total in the last over with five wickets in hand. The Railways Women will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion in the knockout stages of the competition.

Kerala Women, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group A. They won four of their five games to finish the group stages with 16 points.

They faced Nagaland Women in their previous game, whom they beat to enter the next round. The Kerala bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Nagaland Women to 116 in their 20 overs after being asked to bowl first. Kerala's top-order batters stepped up and contributed to help them chase down the total in 18 overs.

Kerala Women will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum into the upcoming clash.

Railways Women vs Kerala Women Match Details:

Match: Railways Women vs Kerala Women, Quarter-Final 3, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th 2022, Saturday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat

Railways Women vs Kerala Women Pitch Report

The pitch at C K Pithawala Ground is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We can expect another high-scoring game at this venue.

Railways Women vs Kerala Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 29 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Railways Women vs Kerala Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

The bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Ekta Bisht finishing with two wickets as they restricted Madhya Pradesh Women to 124 in their last match. Among the batters, skipper Sneh Rana top-scored with 36.

Probable XI

S Meghana, Swagatika Rath, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Arundhathi Reddy, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Pushpa K, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Tanuja P Kanwer

Kerala Women

Darsana Mohanan had two scalps as they restricted Nagaland Women to 116 in their most recent fixture. Akshaya A, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 57 to guide her side across the line in 18 overs.

Probable XI

Akshaya A, Jincy George, Sajana S (c), Minnu Mani, Drishya I V, Darsana Mohanan, Keerthy K James, Mrudhula V S, Sourabhya P, Jayalekshmi Dev S J (wk), Jipsa V Joseph

Railways Women vs Kerala Women Match Prediction

Railways Women have looked good so far, while Kerala Women, too, will be brimming with confidence after beating Nagaland Women in their last game. It promises to be an exciting contest when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Railways have been in smashing form so far and are expected to continue their unbeaten streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee