Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Quarter-Final 4: Odisha Women vs Haryana Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Odisha Women will take on Haryana Women in the fourth quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022. The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will host this clash.

Odisha Women were placed in Elite Group B. They had a fantastic run in the group stages, winning all five of their games, which enabled them to top the group with 20 points.

They beat Tamil Nadu Women in their last group game in a nail-biting contest. Batting first, the Odisha Women posted 133 on the board, losing three wickets in their 20 overs. The bowlers then restricted the Tamil Nadu Women to 131 to win the game by two runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the knockout stages of the competition.

Haryana Women, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group E. They managed to win four out of five games to finish behind Mumbai, courtesy of an inferior run-rate.

They beat Jharkhand Women in their last game to qualify for the next round. After electing to bowl first, the Haryana bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Jharkhand Women to 110 in their 20 overs. Haryana's opening batters led the charge to help their team chase down the total in the 12th over.

They will be eager to repeat their performance on Saturday against Odisha Women.

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women Match Details:

Match: Odisha Women vs Haryana Women, Quarter-Final 4, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th 2022, Saturday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Surat is expected to range between 29 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women

On the back of 50s from Sarita Meher (61* off 51 balls) and Pragyan P Mohanty (59* off 51 balls), the Odisha Women posted 133 on the board in their last match. Priyanka Priyadarshini picked up four wickets with the ball and helped her side defend the total against Tamil Nadu.

Probable XI

Madhuri Meheta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Rameshwari Naik, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik, Rasanara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera (c)

Haryana Women

The bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict Jharkhand Women to 110 in their previous game. Shafali Verma finished with two wickets. She also led the charge with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 33 balls. Verma was well-supported by Reema Sisodia (43 off 33 balls).

Probable XI

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (c), Bhawna Ohlan, Sonia Mendhiya, Suman Gulia, Mansi Joshi, Triveni Vasistha, Priyanka Sharma, Nitika, Sheetal Rana, Bharti Kashyap (wk)

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women Match Prediction

While Odisha Women remained unbeaten in the group stages, Haryana Women needed to beat Jharkhand Women in their last group game to qualify for the next round. Both teams have a lot of confidence coming into this contest.

However, Haryana have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Haryana Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee