Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Semi-Final 1: Maharashtra Women vs Baroda Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

In the first semi-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022, Maharashtra Women will square off against Baroda Women at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Maharashtra have been on a roll in the competition. After losing their first game against Andhra Pradesh, they won their next four to make the semi-finals, beating Himachal Pradesh comprehensively in the quarter-finals.

After electing to bowl first, Maharashtra restricted Himachal Pradesh to 100, with Devika Vaidya and Mukta Magre picked up three and two wickets respectively. Maharashtra chased down the total in the 14th over with nine wickets to spare, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shivali Shinde scoring 46* and 42 respectively.

Baroda, meanwhile, have had a similar campaign like Maharashtra. They bounced back after losing their first game to Uttarakhand. They beat Mumbai in a high-scoring game to reach the semi-finals.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 171 in their 20 overs, with Ridhi M picking up two wickets. Baroda romped home with seven wickets and eight deliveries to spare, with Tarannum Pathan (55 off 40 balls) scoring a fifty.

Maharashtra Women vs Baroda Women Match Details

Match: Maharashtra Women vs Baroda Women, Semi-Final 1, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022.

Date and Time: May 2, 2022, Monday; 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is a balanced track. The ball tends to hold a bit, so spinners should enjoy bowling here, as they'll get some grip off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams. The temperature is expected to hover between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shivali Shinde (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Mukta Magre, Devika Vaidya, Sayali Lonkar, Utkarsha Pawar, Maya Sonawane, Shraddha Pokharkar, Aarati Kedar, Priyanka Garkhede.

Baroda Women

P A Patel, Tarannum Pathan, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav (c), Hrutu Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, R Patel, J Mohite, N Y Patel, Ridhi M, Kesha.

Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched, so a cracking contest should ensue. Maharashtra looks a more settled unit than Baroda, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win.

Edited by Bhargav