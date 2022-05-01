Senior Women's T20 League 2022, Semi-Final 2: Odisha Women vs Railways Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Odisha Women will lock horns against Railways Women in the second semi-final of the Senior Women's T20 League 2022. The high-octane clash will take place at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Odisha Women are unbeaten in the competition so far. They qualified for the knockout stages by remaining unbeaten in the group stages and faced Haryana Women in their quarter-final clash. They beat them to enter the top four.

After being asked to bat first, Odisha Women scored 151 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and backed up their batters as they defended the total successfully.

They won the game by 13 runs and will face an upbeat Railways side on Monday.

Railways Women are also unbeaten in this league. After topping Elite Group C, they faced Kerala Women in their quarter-final clash and defeated them comprehensively to enter the semi-finals.

Railways batters contributed heavily as they posted 166 on the board after being asked to bat first. The bowlers then did a fantastic job of restricting Kerala Women to 95 as they won the game comprehensively by 71 runs.

They will be looking to repeat their performance against Odisha Women and enter yet another final.

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Match Details:

Match: Odisha Women vs Railways Women, Semi-Final 2, Senior Women’s T20 League, 2022

Date and Time: May 2, 2022, Monday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, Surat

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters can play their strokes freely.

The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Probable XIs

Odisha Women

Madhuri Meheta led the charge with the bat as her 66 at the top of the order helped them post 151 on the board.

Sujata Mallik and Rasanara Parwin picked up two wickets each as they restricted Haryana Women to 138 and defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Madhuri Meheta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Rasanara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rameswari Naik, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik

Railways Women

Dayalan Hemalatha scored 64 and a quickfire 39 from Sneh Rana helped them score 166 in their 20 overs. Asha S starred with the ball as she finished with figures of 3/19 as they restricted Kerala Women to 95 to win the game by 71 runs.

Probable XI

S Meghana, Swagatika Rath, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha S, Sneh Rana (c), Mona Meshram, K Anjali Sarvani, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Renuka K Singh, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Match Prediction

Both Odisha and Railways are unbeaten in the competition so far. It will be a test of nerves on Monday as a place in the final will be at stake. Expect a cracking contest as both sides will come out hard against each other.

Railways have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this encounter.

