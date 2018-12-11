×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Senior Women's One Day League: Elite Group A Round-up

Pawan Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
145   //    11 Dec 2018, 00:14 IST

Domestic Season paves the way for many young cricketers to fulfill their dream
Domestic Season paves the way for many young cricketers to fulfill their dream

Juggling through cricket and travel, Elite Group A teams have been on a strict schedule for the last week. From early morning hustle to maintaining the right balance between their diet, training, and sleep, teams are going through a stern test.

Discipline, work ethic, commitment, and attitude are all synonyms to the success in sports and these girls from different regions of the nation are leaving no stone unturned to make the maximum of this opportunity.

As far as the locality and weather are concerned, Mulapadu Cricket Ground is among the best playgrounds in India for cricketing activities. A lush green cricket field on either side of the central building gives access to spectators to get engaged in the enthralling contest.

Railways have maximum no. of trophies to their name, i.e. 11 out of 12.
Railways have maximum no. of trophies to their name, i.e. 11 out of 12.

Railways Women's Cricket Team (5 Wins in 5 Games)

Since Women's World T20 Semi-final, controversies are following Mithali Raj as bees fly around the hive. Brushing off the scares of her past, a focussed Mithali Raj is willing to make this opportunity count.

Under the guidance of Mithali Raj, Railways have won all the five games they played. With 20 points in 5 games, most by any team, Railways is proving its supremacy as they did in the past.

Leading the team with supreme confidence Mithali Raj is also good at experimenting with players from time to time. Choosing the best possible XI for a given situation and yielding a constant result, Mithali Raj has mastered the trick.

Poonam Raut, Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneha Rana and Veda Krishnamurthy are looking good to make this season count. If these girls perform to the full potential they possess, there is no team in the domestic circuit which could challenge them.

Advertisement

Winning five matches on the trot while experimenting the bench strength, Railways is raising its bar with each passing match.

Let's have a look at the Elite Group A Points Table

Saurashtra and Haryana Women haven't won a single game this season
Saurashtra and Haryana Women haven't won a single game this season
1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur
Pawan Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
My father introduced me to Sachin, Mother to Sehwag, Sister to ABD and Cousin to Virat but I always chose "CRICKET" and they still hate me.
Senior women's One Day league: A season to look for
RELATED STORY
Why women's domestic cricket in India need a hand
RELATED STORY
4 factors why women's IPL should be launched
RELATED STORY
WWT20 2018, Semi-Final 2: India have scores to settle...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 5 Day 1: Bowlers create...
RELATED STORY
Women's Big Bash League 2018: When and where to watch,...
RELATED STORY
Who is the best Indian batswoman - Mithali Raj or...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: A different flavour of...
RELATED STORY
2018 ICC Women's World T20: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 5, Day 2: Gautam Gambhir...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us