Senior Women's One Day League: Elite Group A Round-up

Pawan Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 145 // 11 Dec 2018, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Domestic Season paves the way for many young cricketers to fulfill their dream

Juggling through cricket and travel, Elite Group A teams have been on a strict schedule for the last week. From early morning hustle to maintaining the right balance between their diet, training, and sleep, teams are going through a stern test.

Discipline, work ethic, commitment, and attitude are all synonyms to the success in sports and these girls from different regions of the nation are leaving no stone unturned to make the maximum of this opportunity.

As far as the locality and weather are concerned, Mulapadu Cricket Ground is among the best playgrounds in India for cricketing activities. A lush green cricket field on either side of the central building gives access to spectators to get engaged in the enthralling contest.

Railways have maximum no. of trophies to their name, i.e. 11 out of 12.

Railways Women's Cricket Team (5 Wins in 5 Games)

Since Women's World T20 Semi-final, controversies are following Mithali Raj as bees fly around the hive. Brushing off the scares of her past, a focussed Mithali Raj is willing to make this opportunity count.

Under the guidance of Mithali Raj, Railways have won all the five games they played. With 20 points in 5 games, most by any team, Railways is proving its supremacy as they did in the past.

Leading the team with supreme confidence Mithali Raj is also good at experimenting with players from time to time. Choosing the best possible XI for a given situation and yielding a constant result, Mithali Raj has mastered the trick.

Poonam Raut, Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneha Rana and Veda Krishnamurthy are looking good to make this season count. If these girls perform to the full potential they possess, there is no team in the domestic circuit which could challenge them.

Advertisement

Winning five matches on the trot while experimenting the bench strength, Railways is raising its bar with each passing match.

Let's have a look at the Elite Group A Points Table

Saurashtra and Haryana Women haven't won a single game this season

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement