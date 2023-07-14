SEO vs WAF Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) and the Washington Freedom (WAF) are set to cross swords in the third match of the MLC 2023 on Saturday, July 15. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Orcas will be captained by Wayne Parnell, who also captained the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural edition of the SA20. Quinton de Kock is expected to open the batting and play a major role in the batting department given his stupendous potential with the bat in hand.

Shimron Hetmyer also adds a lot of firepower to their batting. Dasun Shanaka, Imad Wasim, and Dwaine Pretorius are quality all-rounders. Heinrich Klaasen recently scored a hundred for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL and has also done well for the Proteas.

Andrew Tye does not get to play for Australia these days, but he remains a key bowler for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. His change of pace can come in handy for the Orcas.

The Freedom will be captained by all-rounder Moises Henriques, who is also the captain of the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. Josh Phillipe and Glenn Phillips are powerful strikers of the ball and should be picked in the playing XI.

Their bowling lineup, including Anrich Nortje, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein and Tanveer Sangha, has a lot of firepower. Saurabh Netravalkar has been a quality bowler for the USA in international cricket. Adam Milne can also rattle batters with his raw pace.

MLC 2023, SEO vs WAF Prediction: Can the Freedom beat the Orcas?

The upcoming match will be a contest between the Orcas' batting and Freedom’s bowling. But the Orcas also have some quality batters in their ranks. The Orcas will go into the match as favorites, but Freedom would not be pushovers.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 match.

