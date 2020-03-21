Seven-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus

Cricket Ireland have announced that the series has been postponed for the time being

Ireland's six-game series against Zimbabwe has also been called off amidst coronavirus fears

`Cricket Ireland confirm that the seven-match series against Bangladesh has been called off

The seven-match series between Ireland and Bangladesh that was scheduled to take place in May has been postponed amidst coronavirus fears, Cricket Ireland have confirmed. Earlier this month, Ireland's six-game tour of Zimbabwe was also called off due to the pandemic, including several other cricketing events across the world.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom affirmed that the health and safety of the players, fans and coaches if of paramount importance, as they decided to take emergency action and call off the series for the time being.

"We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and wider community. Once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both Governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled"

The games were scheduled to be held in Belfast and England, but with the pandemic seemingly spiralling out of control in the UK, sporting activity has come to a standstill in Europe.

"We will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months. We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course."

Deutrom thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their cooperation and confirmed that they will work behind the scenes to conduct the series at a later date.

"We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty."

School and colleges have been shut in the UK and in recent days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also announced that bars, cafes and restaurants will also remain closed. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed yesterday that no professional cricket will be played before the 28th of May, indicating that there is quite a bit of time left for normal services to resume.