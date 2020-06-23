×
Seven Pakistan cricket team members test positive for COVID-19

  • Pakistan cricket team members Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours ago.
  • Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman are three among the seven Pakistan cricketers to have contracted the virus.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Jun 2020, 20:55 IST
New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Only a few hours ago, it was confirmed that Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. And, as per the latest developments, seven more Pakistan cricket team members, including fast bowler Wahab Riaz and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have tested positive for the virus.

The others to be infected are opener Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, uncapped all-rounder Kashif Bhatti and fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Imran Khan, taking the total count to 10.

As per reports, all the cricketers were tested on Sunday ahead of their departure for the tour to England.

Last week, former Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shahid Afridi had also tested positive for COVID 19, although he confirmed that he was recovering well. In May, former Pakistan cricket team opener Taufeeq Umar had tested positive but he, like Afridi, is reportedly doing well now.

However, Zafar Sarfraz, a former First-Class cricketer from Pakistan, succumbed to the virus in April. Outside Pakistan, Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza is another cricketing stalwart to have contracted the virus.

Pakistan cricket team are slated to tour England

Earlier today, a renowned journalist confirmed on Twitter that the first Test of Pakistan’s tour to England would be played from August 5-9 at Old Trafford.

The remaining two Tests would be played at Southampton and are scheduled for August 13th and August 21st.

The three T20Is will be played between August 29th and September 2nd, with each of those fixtures being hosted at Southampton.

But, with ten Pakistan cricket team members having tested positive for the novel coronavirus,, it remains to be seen if the Pakistan Cricket Board is still keen on taking this series further. The Pakistan cricket team was due to arrive in the UK five weeks before the beginning of the series.

Published 23 Jun 2020, 20:55 IST
Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz
