Shahbaz Nadeem breaks all-time List-A bowling Record

Shahbaz Nadeem - at the top of the world

Shahbaz Nadeem has broken the all-time List A record while playing against Rajasthan. He took a match haul of 8 for 10. This effort helped Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets. Rajasthan was bowled out for 73 runs and Jharkhand chased it in just 14.3 overs.

This effort by Shahbaz Nadeem is very special and praiseworthy. He took the first 8 wickets to fall in the Rajasthan innings and his spell also contained a hat-trick. He took the wickets of Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Bisht, and Tajinder Singh to complete his hat-trick. He bowled with skill and took advantage of the pitch conditions to make life difficult for the Rajasthan batsmen.

The previous record for the best List-A bowling effort was held by Rahul Sanghvi of Delhi. He took this haul while playing against the Himachal Pradesh in 1997-98.

Shahbaz Nadeem also had the opportunity to take all 10 wickets but the last two wickets were scalped by left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

Recently Nadeem was called up to the UAE to help the India ODI team prepare for the Asia Cup. His bowling stint in the UAE seems to have played a part in his bowling today. It certainly was a good decision to send him to UAE and bowl him in the nets against some of the best ODI batsmen in world cricket currently.

Nadeem needs to keep his confidence up and keep bowling as well as he has done today in the future. He is one of the best spinners in the Indian domestic cricket scene. This performance would certainly get him in the reckoning for the National ODI team if either of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav get injured or need to be rested.

Nadeem is a special talent and this special haul of his would definitely inspire other Indian spinners to give their best efforts for a very long time.