Shahid Afridi appeals to Pakistanis to take COVID-19 seriously 

  • The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have been on a rise.
  • Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is COVID-19 positive, has appealed to his countrymen to take the virus seriously.
Umaima Saeed
News
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 15:32 IST
Shahid Afridi tested positive for COVID-19 last week
Shahid Afridi tested positive for COVID-19 last week

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have been on the rise, and the Pakistan cricket team has also felt the impact.

Taufeeq Umar, who was the first to test positive for the virus, was followed by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi. After Afridi, 10 other Pakistan cricketers tested positive for the virus. Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Rizwan, have all been confirmed as COVID-19 positive by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday (June 23).

Pakistan will be playing three Tests and three T20Is against England in August-September. PCB CEO Wasim Khan, despite the latest developments, has said that the tour to England is still on the cards, and those who have tested positive will undergo self-isolation.

He also said that those players who will not self-isolate will not be allowed to travel to England. "For those who have tested positive, now is not the time to come down hard on them. Let's wait until they get through the tests but if we find that players are not following self-isolation policies given to them, they will not be going to England."

Pakistanis get warning from Afridi

Afridi wished for the cricketers' speedy recovery while also cautioning everyone in Pakistan to take the virus seriously. He wrote, "Prayers for quick recovery of Fakhar, Imran Khan, Kashif, Hafeez, Hasnain, Rizwan and Wahab and Malang. Please take good care. Appeal to all Pakistanis, please take the virus seriously!"

Earlier, there were reports that Afridi was not being able to fight the virus, and that his health was deteriorating. However, he rubbished all the claims on Twitter, praying that God save everyone from the virus that is social media. 

Meanwhile, international cricket is all set to resume on July 8 when England and West Indies will play their first Test.

Published 24 Jun 2020, 15:32 IST
Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi
