Will Shahid Afridi get his desire of a Kashmir PSL team fulfilled?

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has yet again made the headlines after he recently expressed his desire to lead a team named 'Kashmir' in the Pakistan Super League.

"I request the Pakistan Cricket Board that when they host the PSL next time, a new team named Kashmir should be included in it (In the PSL). I would like to lead that Kashmir team in my final year. I request the PCB that the next franchise should be called Kashmir," said Afridi.

Shahid Afridi has found himself in some serious controversy over the last few days. The former Pakistan captain recently shared his views on how he felt PM Modi's ways of operating the country are not ideal among other topics.

Also read: Indian cricket team members slam Shahid Afridi over PM Modi comments

Shahid Afridi wants to nurture talent in Karachi

Former Indian cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and a number of currently active players slammed Shahid Afridi for his comments. Yuvraj, who in March donated to the Shahid Afridi Foundation said that he will never ever support the former Pakistan all-rounder in any of his future endeavours.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed that he would be cutting off all ties with Shahid Afridi, while Raina went a step further and asked the 40-year-old to 'leave Kashmir alone' and take care of his failing country.

Having last turned out for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2020, Shahid Afridi also spoke about about his readiness to take talented players under his wings and train them in Karachi.

"If there is a stadium here, there should be a cricket academy as well. I'm willing to travel from Karachi to help run the academy here. I have heard there are 125 clubs here, a tournament should be organised. I will come to watch the matches. Those who do well, they can stay with me, practice with me and I will take care of their education," Shahid Afridi added.