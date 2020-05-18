Indian cricket team members slam Shahid Afridi over PM Modi comments
- Indian cricket team members such as Shikhar Dhawan also vowed to never help Shahid Afridi ever again.
- Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir were among the few Indian team players who lashed out at Afridi for his critical comments.
Former Indian cricket team stars Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, apart from a few currently active Indian cricketers recently slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his comments on Kashmir and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Earlier yesterday, Afridi, through a video, spoke about his opinion on the coronavirus and PM Modi's ways of leading the country.
"There is a deadly disease that has taken over the world, but the bigger disease is in Modi's heart and mind," Afridi said in the video.
Former Indian cricket team members Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir take dig at Afridi
In response to Afridi's 'critical' allegations on the current situation in India, big names such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh took to social media and lashed out at the former Pakistan all-rounder.
Notably, the former Indian cricket team teammates Yuvraj and Harbhajan donated to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) late in March to help fuel Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the duo received a lot of flak on social media, with fans questioning their intentions of supporting Afridi despite the rivalry between the two countries.
Now, with Afridi having made critical comments about the country's modus operandi under PM Modi, Harbhajan Singh claimed that he will never ever support the former Pakistan all-rounder even again.
Apart from Yuvraj and Harbhajan, former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir, and the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also lashed out at Afridi for his comments.
Gambhir, in particular, has been a part of multiple exchanges with Afridi even during their playing days, and most recently, the former Pakistan captain even left comments on the former Indian opener's attitude and character.
Quoting this recent incident involving Afridi, Gambhir specifically even took a dig at the topic of Afridi's age, which has been doing the rounds over the last few years.
Raina and Dhawan also joined the bandwagon in slamming Afridi, with Raina even asking the former Pakistan all-rounder to take care of his own nation and leave Kashmir alone.