Indian cricket team members slam Shahid Afridi over PM Modi comments

Yuvraj Singh (R) was critical of Shahid Afridi's comments

Former Indian cricket team stars Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, apart from a few currently active Indian cricketers recently slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his comments on Kashmir and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Earlier yesterday, Afridi, through a video, spoke about his opinion on the coronavirus and PM Modi's ways of leading the country.

What @SAfridiOfficial is saying is not surprising. Pakistan was created on foundation of Hindu hatred.



When a Pakistani comes to India to make money through films, sports, business or even as a tourist, he puts on a mask of “love & humanity”.



This is the face behind the mask. pic.twitter.com/TCCQwE22rG — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 17, 2020

"There is a deadly disease that has taken over the world, but the bigger disease is in Modi's heart and mind," Afridi said in the video.

Former Indian cricket team members Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir take dig at Afridi

In response to Afridi's 'critical' allegations on the current situation in India, big names such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh took to social media and lashed out at the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Notably, the former Indian cricket team teammates Yuvraj and Harbhajan donated to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) late in March to help fuel Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the duo received a lot of flak on social media, with fans questioning their intentions of supporting Afridi despite the rivalry between the two countries.

Now, with Afridi having made critical comments about the country's modus operandi under PM Modi, Harbhajan Singh claimed that he will never ever support the former Pakistan all-rounder even again.

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

Apart from Yuvraj and Harbhajan, former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir, and the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also lashed out at Afridi for his comments.

Gambhir, in particular, has been a part of multiple exchanges with Afridi even during their playing days, and most recently, the former Pakistan captain even left comments on the former Indian opener's attitude and character.

Quoting this recent incident involving Afridi, Gambhir specifically even took a dig at the topic of Afridi's age, which has been doing the rounds over the last few years.

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

Raina and Dhawan also joined the bandwagon in slamming Afridi, with Raina even asking the former Pakistan all-rounder to take care of his own nation and leave Kashmir alone.

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020