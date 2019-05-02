Shahid Afridi's all-time record is in danger as he reveals his actual age

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 975 // 02 May 2019, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shahid Afridi

What’s the story?

Shahid Afridi has revealed his real age in his autobiography Game Changer which was released in India and Pakistan this week. As per his revelation in the book, he is five years older than his current age.

In case you didn’t know...

Former dashing Pakistani opener Afridi made his debut in 1996 and smashed an ODI century off just 37 balls. The record stood for 17 years as the fastest century in ODI history. Currently, AB de Villiers holds the record who smashed a century of just 30 balls against West Indies.

The heart of the matter

When Afridi made his international debut, he was 16 years old as per the record. But many cricket fans felt that he was older than his actual age. There were many speculations about his age during his playing days, Now Afridi himself revealed that his actual birth year is 1975 in his autobiography. However, as per the record, it was 1980. It means when he made the fastest century in 1996 his age was 21, and not the long fabled sixteen.

Afridi also represented Pakistan's U-19 team in Nairobi but at that time he wasn't really under the age of nineteen. The right-hander became known for making comebacks after announcing retirements many times. Age might be one of the factors for reversing the retirement decision because many would have felt that he had announced the retirement at a very young age.

Afridi finally retired from international cricket after playing last game for Pakistan in the 2016 ICC World T20, followed by one last comeback in the charity match played against the Windies for the World XI in 2018.

At the time of retirement, his reported age was 36 years but the actual age was 41. Afridi is one of the all-time great limited overs player who has played close to 400 ODIs and 99 T20 international games for Pakistan. He has scored over 10,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets for them across all three formats.

What’s next?

Afridi holds the record for the youngest player to score an ODI century, we will have to wait and see whether this record will be taken back from him. If that happens, then Afghanistani player Usman Ghani will become the youngest to score an ODI century.