Shahid Afridi slams Kapil Dev's comments on Shoaib Akhtar's India-Pakistan ODI series proposal

  • Afridi has criticised Kapil Dev's negative comments on Shoaib Akhtar's ODI series idea.
  • Akhtar had earlier suggested that India and Pakistan play a three-match ODI series to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 14 Apr 2020, 09:20 IST
Shahid Afridi (L)
Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has come out in support of Shoaib Akhtar's idea of contesting a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

Afridi also criticised 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev's claims that Akhtar's idea was not feasible and there was no need to risk lives to organise the series.

Referring to Dev's comments on Akhtar's concept, Afridi slammed the former India captain's critical remarks and said he was surprised at what the former India all-rounder had to say.


“I don’t see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion for Pakistan and India to play cricket. Kapil’s reaction has surprised me. I expected better from him and feel one should not talk like this in these crisis times,” Afridi said.

In recent times, Akhtar and Ramiz Raja have suggested contesting the India-Pakistan series at a neutral venue to ease the strained relations between the two countries. Afridi was all in support of Akhtar's motive to bring up the concept of unity and slammed Dev's 'negative comments'.


“The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy. Such negative comments don’t help at all,” he added.
