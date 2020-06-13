Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling unwell since Thursday. Shahid Afridi tweeted about his condition today and said he he got the test done after feeling a host of symptoms with the result of the test coming out as positive.

Shahid Afridi had been participating in relief operations across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and recently in Balochistan.

"I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah" the former Pakistani captain tweeted.

Pakistani fans have been praying for Shahid Afridi's health ever since the tweet came out.

The leg-spinner had been touring the country while providing relief to Pakistanis in the countryside. In the course of his relief work, Shahid Afridi had created a lot of controversies. Afridi had made a hate speech against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had brought on the wrath of Indian cricket players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir, who had lambasted the Pakistani cricketer left, right and centre.

Shahid Afridi had also visited Balochistan recently to provide COVID-19 relief and stoked a similar controversy there by claiming that he will build cricket academies in the region. The natives of Baloch had protested against it as Pakistan state is unpopular in the region and opposed for its perceived dictatorial reign in the province.

"Balochistan has a lot of cricketing and football talent. I am always available to help with cricket here and have asked for a cricket academy to be set up here" Shahid Afridi had said.

Afridi is the second Pakistan cricketer to test positive for COVID-19. Recently, former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive. He has recovered from the disease. Zafar Sarfraz, the former first-class player, was the first professional player to die due to the deadly virus.

Pakistan has witnessed over 1,30,000 cases of COVID-19 patients so far. Over 50,000 patients have recovered from the disease while nearly 2,500 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.