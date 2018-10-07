Shakib Al Hasan fears that his finger might not be the same again

Saif Hasnat 07 Oct 2018, 08:26 IST

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan expressed fear about his injured finger

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed fear about his injury, saying that the injured finger might not be the same again. He went to Australia to discuss his injury with a specialist surgeon.

Shakib has been nursing the injury since the tri-series earlier this year that was held in Bangladesh. Shakib got his left little finger injured while diving to block a boundary during the final against Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. He left the field immediately after sustaining the injury.

"The finger might not be the same again, but the surgery will enable me to continue my career. Doctors will run the operation in a manner that will help me to handle the pressure of cricket," he said before leaving Dhaka for Australia on Friday night.

After sustaining the injury, Shakib remained out of cricket for a few days. He returned to cricket during Nidahas trophy, before having the full fitness to play at the highest level of cricket. Shakib continued to play while managing the pain on his finger during Bangladesh's West Indies tour. And after that series has concluded, Shakib insisted that he needed an operation to recover from the injury, and he wanted to skip the Asia Cup to get his surgery done.

But the BCB seemed reluctant to allow Shakib to skip the Asia Cup. They requested Shakib to reschedule the surgery. Shakib decided that he would participate in the Asia Cup, but he failed to finish the tournament due to immense pain in his finger. He left the event midway. He missed Bangladesh’s virtual semi-final against Pakistan and the final against India.

Shakib will need at least three months to get back to cricket according to Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB. He said last week that the whole procedure of Shakib’s treatment will take at least three months. The possible deadline of Shakib's return to cricket is next January, when the 6th edition of Bangladesh Premier League will take place.

It means the star all-rounder will miss Bangladesh’s next two home series against Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively. Zimbabwe will commence their Bangladesh tour on 15th October, and they will face the hosts on 21st October for the first ODI of the series.