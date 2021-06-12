Shakib Al Hasan to get a 4-match ban for DPL outburst

Shakib Al Hasan is set to receive a 4-match ban in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for his unprecedented outburst towards the on-field umpires during a match against Abahani Limited on Friday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman confirmed the development on Saturday, attributing the ban to a suggestion by an umpires committee. He added that the club would file an appeal to get to the heart of the events that led to Shakib Al Hasan's boorish behavior.

'We have not got any official letter so far but we have learnt that the umpires committee have recommended four-match ban. We will appeal to the board and ask them that they must dig the matter and see why Shakib was prompted to take such a step. Naturally, it was not acceptable but at the same time we have to find out why it happened,'' he said.

In a couple of videos that spread like wildfire in the media, Shakib Al Hasan can be seen furiously kicking and uprooting the stumps and animatedly confronting the umpires.

The first heated argument apparently began when the umpire stoically rejected Shakib Al Hasan's LBW appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim. In the next over, the all-rounder ran angrily from an out-field position after umpires called to bring the covers on due to rain and even uprooted the stumps before throwing them away.

How long a ban should Shakib Al Hasan get for this incident? pic.twitter.com/Sx9H2UjXTn — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan also nearly got involved in another confrontation with the opposition coach after he gestured indecently towards their dressing room. Batsman Shamsur Rahman intervened to calm things down.

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes, wife claims 'plot'

Shakib Al Hasan apologized for his behaviour in DPL game. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RGAugrX7oj — Diwakar Kumar (@diwakarkumar47) June 11, 2021

Although Shakib Al Hasan offered an almost immediate apology to his fans and followers for his behavior, his wife, Umme, claimed the incident was a 'plot' to 'portray him as the villain'.

"I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" Umme wrote on Facebook.

Shakib Al Hasan has previously been suspended for attitude problems including making a lewd gesture on TV, beating a spectator in the stadium, and traveling to the Caribbean Premier League without proper clearance. He was also banned by the ICC for 2 years for failing to report corrupt approaches.

