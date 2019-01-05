×
Shane Shillingford suspended from bowling in domestic cricket due to illegal action

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
97   //    05 Jan 2019, 14:08 IST

Shane Shillingford (R)
Shane Shillingford (R)

What's the story?

West Indian off-spinner Shane Shillingford has been suspended from bowling in domestic cricket with immediate effect. An independent assessment carried out during the domestic competition in the West Indies found Shillingford's action to be illegal and thus, he will to have work on his action in order bowl in domestic cricket again.

The background

Shillingford is one of the most prominent names in Caribbean cricket when it comes to off-spin bowling. The 35-year-old has represented his nation in 16 Test matches since making his debut against South Africa in 2010.

He has scalped 70 wickets in those 16 matches at an impressive average of 34.55.

The heart of the matter

This was the third occasion where Shillingford's action was found to be illegal and thus, it has resulted in the offie getting banned with immediate effect. Shillingford was representing the Windward Islands in the domestic 4-day competition in the West Indies and had picked up a 5-wicket haul against Guyana followed by a 12-wicket match haul against Trinidad and Tobago.

After Windward Islands' match against Trinidad, Shillingford's action was deemed as illegal by an independent assessment. And as per a CWI release, he will be banned until he improves his bowling action and passes a bowling test in accordance with the regulations.

Shillingford was banned earlier in December 2010 for an illegal action but was cleared by the ICC in 2011. He was once again caught for suspect action during West Indies' tour to New Zealand and Australia, which resulted in his 'doosra' getting banned by the ICC.

What's next?

Shillingford has been away from the national Test team since the last 4 years and with the 35-year-old getting caught for an illegal action for the 3rd time, the chances of him making a return to the Windies side are slim.

West Indies Cricket Shane Shillingford
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
