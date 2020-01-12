Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee among big names to come out of retirement for Australian bushfire fund relief game

Umaima Saeed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020

Shane Warne will captain one of the two sides

Australian cricket legends Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will come out of retirement for a charity game early next month that will raise money for victims of the devastating bushfire. A star-studded game, called the Bushfire Cricket Bash, will be played on February 8, where Warne and Ponting will captain the two sides respectively.

Among other noted cricketers who will play in the game are Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke and Alex Blackwell.

Sunday will be a busy day for fans of Australian cricket – the Bushfire Cricket Bash, women’s T20 international between Australia and India and the men’s KFC BBL Final, all will be played on the same day.

Not just in the Bushfire Bash, there will be fundraising initiatives across all three matches.

"The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency," CA's CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement as per cricket.com.au.

"People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods,” he added.

All three games will be broadcasted on Seven Network and F Cricket.