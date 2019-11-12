Shane Watson elected president of Australia Cricketers' Association

Sarah Waris 12 Nov 2019, 16:33 IST

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been elected as the President of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA). The 38-year old is a part of the ten-member board that includes three new faces - current seamer Pat Cummins, Kristen Beams and former Aussie player Lisa Sthalekar. Aaron Finch, Moises Henriques, Alyssa Healy, Neil Maxwell, Janet Torney and Greg Dyer are the others in the ACA.

"I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future. I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much," Watson said in a tweet.

I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future. I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much. pic.twitter.com/U8q4dmswWS — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 11, 2019

"Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what's made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings," Watson added in a statement.

"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family," he said. "And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you will be able to have a career."

The ACA board will manage the Australian Cricketers' Retirement Account, looking into the benefits of the professional Aussie players once their careers are over.

Watson played for Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20I matches. He represented IPL team Chennai Super Kings this season.