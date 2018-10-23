Shardul Thakur likely to miss Australia T20Is and Tests

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 429 // 23 Oct 2018, 12:24 IST

Team India pacer Shardul Thakur, who hobbled out of his debut Test against the West Indies with a tendon injury, has been ruled out of action for at least seven weeks, and is likely to miss out on being selected for the Australia tour - especially the T20Is and Tests.

As quoted by Cricket Country, Thakur said that he will be recuperating at his home in Maharashtra for the next month and a half.

"The injury is not very serious, but I’ll be out of action for the next six to seven weeks. I will be undergoing rehabilitation at my home in Palghar,” he said.

Speaking separately to The Indian Express, Thakur said "Even if I try hard, I won't be able to get fit before the second Test in Australia. A place in the T20Is or the Tests will be difficult. I will be eyeing the one-dayers instead. Let's see how my rehab goes. I will continue with my training for the next seven weeks."

Thakur had suffered right hip and groin soreness after his side's game against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup, and had been ruled out of the tournament after just one game. He was called up for his Test debut against the West Indies earlier this month, and had also played a game for Mumbai in the middle during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On the day of his debut, Shardul walked off the field after flaring his right tendon after bowling just 10 overs. He was replaced in the ODI squad by Umesh Yadav.

"The injury from the Asia Cup was different to this one. During the Test match, I felt like my muscle was torn off. I started limping and when Virat (Kohli) asked me what was wrong, I told him it felt like a tear," Thakur had said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The Australia tour commences with the T20I series, followed by the Tests and ODIs. The first T20 of the three-match series is on November 21.