Sharjah CBFS T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Sharjah Cricket Association is all set to conduct the Sharjah Cricketers Benefit Fund Series T20 2022 which starts on Saturday, January 8. The grand finale will be played on January 31. A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament.

Karwan Strikers, Karwan Blues, Savannah Lions CC, MGM Cricket Club, Interglobe Marine, The Vision Shipping, Bukhatir XI, and Brother Gas are the participating teams in the competition.

Each team will play a total of seven matches in the league phase. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the tournament.

Sharjah CBFS T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

Saturday, January 8

MGM Cricket Club vs Savannah Lions, 6:00 PM

Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping, 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 9

Savannah Lions vs Brother Gas, 6:00 PM

Bukhatir XI vs Interglobe Marine, 10:00 PM

Monday, January 10

Brother Gas vs MGM Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, January 11

Bukhatir XI vs MGM Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, January 12

Interglobe Marine vs Savannah Lions, 10:00 PM

Thursday, January 13

Karwan Strikers vs Bukhatir XI, 10:00 PM

Friday, January 14

Brother Gas vs The Vision Shipping, 10:00 PM

Saturday, January 15

Savannah Lions vs Karwan Strikers, 6:00 PM

Karwan Blues vs Interglobe Marine, 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 16

MGM Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping, 6:00 PM

Bukhatir XI vs Karwan Blues, 10:00 PM

Monday, January 17

Karwan Strikers vs Interglobe Marine, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, January 18

Brother Gas vs Bukhatir XI, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, January 19

MGM Cricket Club vs Karwan Blues, 10:00 PM

Thursday, January 20

The Vision Shipping vs Bukhatir XI, 10:00 PM

Friday, January 21

Brother Gas vs Karwan Blues, 10:00 PM

Saturday, January 22

Savannah Lions vs The Vision Shipping, 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 23

Karwan Strikers vs MGM Cricket Club, 9:30 PM

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas, 10:00 PM

Monday, January 24

Karwan Blues vs Karwan Strikers, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, January 25

Karwan Blues vs Savannah Lions, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, January 26

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan Strikers, 10:00 PM

Thursday, January 27

Semi-final 1, 10:00 PM

Friday, January 28

Semi-final 2, 10:00 PM

Monday, January 31

Final, 10:00 PM

Sharjah CBFS T20 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code App & website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Sharjah CBFS T20 2022: Squads

Karwan Strikers

Ahmad Shafiq, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Waqas Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Furqan Khalil (Wk), Babar Iqbal (c), Hafeez ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Shiraz Ahmed

Karwan Blues

Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Taimoor, Shahrukh Amin, Zain Ullah, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Hayat, Fahad Nawaz (c), Lovepreet Bajwa, Nadir Hussain, Salman Khan, Ashwanth Valthapa (Wk), Irfan Maqsood, Karthik Meiyappan, M Ismail Khan, M.Ali Iqbal, Taimoor Malik, Waqas Jutt

Savannah Lions CC

Ali Gohar, Bradley Staddon, Casper Olivier, Earl Kivedo, Khalid Maharoof, Matthew Newton, Mitchell Van Wyk, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Rodwell Chigome, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Jason Cook (Wk), Juandre Kruger (c) & (Wk), Andries Venter, Bjorn Hinrichsen, Nathan Anthony Martin, Rohit Sharma, Roshan Khan, Shaun Fabe

MGM Cricket Club

Ansar Khan (c), Asfand Yar, Hashit Kaushik, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Qamar Malik, Waqas Ali, Adeel Malik, Bilal Asif, Ihsan Khan, Malik Ghulam, Muhammad Hassan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Waheed, Rahul Chopra (Wk), Danish Qureshi, Mehboob Ali, Nawab Khan, Niaz Khan, Zahoor Khan

Interglobe Marine

Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Sandeep Singh (Wk), Yasir Kaleem (Wk), Asif Mumtaz (c), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Harshit Seth, Imran Tahir, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Zahid

The Vision Shipping

Aditya Shanware, Ali Abid, Haider Butt, Junaid Shamsudheen, Sajawal Riaz, Waheed Ahmed, Aitizaz Khan, Jawad Ghani, Rizwan Amanat, Ali Saqib Mahmood (c), Shahbaz Ali, Wajid Khan, Abdul Rehman (Wk), Muhammad Umar Arshad (Wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Imran Javed, Sadaf Hussain, Sajad Malook, Zubair Zuhaib

Bukhatir XI

Ansh Tandon, Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Khalid Shah (c), Rehman Gul, Renjith Mani, Israr Ahmed, Mohammed Halan, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Atta Ur Rahim, Vriitya Aravind, Ghulam Murtaza, Hassan Khalid, Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammad Zubair, Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman

Brother Gas

Adnan Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Saqib Manshad, Tanvir Javed, Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Waseem, Omer Farooq, Abhinand Maladath (Wk), Hamdan Tahir, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar (c), Mujahid Amin, Shazaib Khan, Zahid Ali

