Sharjah CBFS T20, Final, Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Brother Gas and Interglobe Marine are set to lock horns in the final of the Sharjah CBFS T20 on Monday, January 31. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the exciting clash.

Brother Gas has had an excellent run in the tournament thus far. They finished top of the table in the league stage with wins in five out of six matches. Their net run rate of 3.108 was also the best among the eight teams taking part in the T20 championship.

They will go into the final on the back of a thumping 95-run win over the Karwan Blues. After electing to bat first, Waseem Muhammad's 76 and Usman Khan's unbeaten 80 helped Gas score 239. Thereafter, they bowled the Blues out for 144 in 18.1 overs.

The Marine have had a similar campaign to Gas, having won five out of six matches. But due to an inferior net run rate of 1.781, they finished second in the points table. They defeated the MGM Cricket Club by 45 runs in the semis on Sunday, January 30.

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine, Final, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 31, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch has been an excellent one for batting thus far in the tournament. Teams have been able to score above the 200-run mark on a consistent basis. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward since most results have gone against the chasing teams.

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine Weather Report

The playing conditions will be clear with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine Probable XIs

Brother Gas

Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Tanvir Javed, Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Arsalan Javaid, Zahid Ali-II

Interglobe Marine

Sandy Sandeep, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz, Harry Bharwal

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the competition. But going into the final, Gas have the psychological advantage, having already defeated the Marine in the league. Gas are favorites to win the final.

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Waseem Muhammad score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far