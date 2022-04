Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Sharjah Cricket Association has announced the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League with a total of 18 teams participating in the competition.

The teams are MGM Cricket Club, Ajman Heroes, Karwan Strikers, The Vision Shipping, Colatta Chocolates, V Eleven, Mid-East Metals, Rehan Khan Events, Syed Agha CC, Fair Deal Defenders, Future Mattress, Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Brother Gas, Interglobe Marine, HKSZ Stars, Machos CC, Al Moharb The Warriors and Dubai Aviators.

The tournament will be divided into four different groups, with Group A, Group B and Group C having four teams each and Group D having six teams. The competition will be played from April 20, Wednesday to May 9, Monday.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host all matches of the tournament.

Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 20, Wednesday

Colatta Chocolates vs V Eleven, 9:30 PM

Mid-East Metals vs Rehan Khan Events, 11:30 PM

April 21, Thursday

Syed Agha CC vs Fair Deal Defenders, 1:30 AM

MGM Cricket Club vs Ajman Heroes, 9:30 PM

Karwan Strikers vs The Vision Shipping, 11:30 PM

April 22, Friday

Future Mattress vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, 1:30 AM

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine, 9:30 PM

HKSZ Stars vs Macho CC, 11:30 PM

April 23, Saturday

Mid-East Metals vs Fair Deal Defenders, 1:30 AM

Ajman Heroes vs Colatta Chocolates, 9:30 PM

Dubai Aviators vs Al Moharb The Warriors, 11:30 PM

April 24, Sunday

MGM Cricket Club vs V Eleven, 1:30 AM

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defender, 9:30 PM

Future Mattress vs HKSZ Stars, 11:30 PM

April 25, Monday

Syed Agha CC vs Rehan Khan Events, 1:30 AM

The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Aviators, 9:30 PM

Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine, 11:30 PM

April 26, Tuesday

Karwan Strikers vs Al Moharb the Warriors, 1:30 AM

Future Mattress vs Machos CC, 9:30 PM

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs HKSZ Stars, 11:30 PM

April 27, Wednesday

Brother Gas vs Rehan Khan Events, 1:30 AM

MGM Cricket Club vs Colatta Chocolates, 9:30 PM

Karwan Strikers vs Dubai Aviators, 11:30 PM

April 28, Thursday

The Vision Shipping vs Al Moharb The Warriors, 1:30 AM

Syed Agha CC vs Interglobe Marine, 9:30 PM

Ajman Heroes vs V Eleven, 11:30 PM

April 29, Friday

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Machos CC, 1:30 AM

TBC vs TBC Pre quarter-final 1, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC Pre quarter-final 2, 11:30 PM

April 30, Saturday

TBC vs TBC Plate quarter-final 1, 1:30 AM

TBC vs TBC Plate quarter-final 2, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC Plate quarter-final 3, 11:30 PM

May 1, Sunday

TBC vs TBC Plate quarter-final 4, 1:30 AM

May 5, Thursday

TBC vs TBC quarter-final 1, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC quarter-final 2, 11:30 PM

May 6, Friday

TBC vs TBC quarter-final 3, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC quarter-final 4, 11:30 PM

May 7, Saturday

TBC vs TBC Plate semi-final 1, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC Plate semi-final 2, 11:30 PM

May 8, Sunday

TBC vs TBC semi-final 1, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC semi-final 2, 11:30 PM

May 9, Monday

TBC vs TBC Final, 9:30 PM

TBC vs TBC Plate Final, 11:30 PM

Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022: Live Streaming Details

FanCode App will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022: Squads

MGM Cricket Club

Ansar Khan (c), Faisur Rahman, Hameed Hameedi, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Waqas Ali, Aayan Khan, Adeel Malik, Fayaz Dongaroan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Chopra (Wk), Ahmad Shafiq, Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Saifullah Noor, Umer Hafeez.

Fair Deal Defenders

Asfandyar Khan, Fahad Tariq, Haider Ali, Butt Kamran, Atta Mazhar, Bashir Mohsin, Matto Saud Afzal, Shahzad Ali, Farhan Ahmad, Farrukh Abbas Kazmi, Hassan Ali Khan, Khalid Ibrahim, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Yasir (c), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Salman Babar Abdul Rehman (Wk), Farhan Babar (Wk), Muhammad Imran OD (Wk), Adeel Hanif, Arsal Sheikh, Muhammad Qaiser, Sayed M Saqlain, Suleman Khalid, Wajid Khan, Zia Mukhtar.

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Khan, Humayun Zahid, Mohad Gul, Momin Khan, Muhammad Nabeel, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Rehan Shah, Sagheer Afridi, Abdul Latif Ayoubi, Muhammad Bilal, Noor Ayobi, Muhammad Dawood (Wk), Muhammad Shahzaib (Wk), Mushtaq Ahmad (Wk), Rahman Gull (Wk), Asmat Ullah, Farid Ghulam, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq.

The Vision Shipping

Aditya Shanware, Ali Abid, Fakhar Zaman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Ikram, Jaura Salman Khan, Sami Ur Rahman, Waheed Ahmed, Aitizaz Khan, Imran Javed Saqib Mahmood (c), Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Umar Arshad (Wk), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (Wk), Irad Ali, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Sajad Malook, Zubair Zuhaib.

Karwan Strikers

Aryan Lakra (Image courtesy: The National)

Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Moazzam Hayat, Salman Khan, Abdul Malik ,Ameer Hamza, Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, Ghulam Murtaza, Sagar Kalyan, Tariq Mehmood ,Furqan Khalil (Wk), Babar Iqbal (c), Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Farooq, Niaz Khan, Shiraz Ahmed.

Ajman Heroes

Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Ali Zafar, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sheldon Dcruz, Sheridan Hadfield, Wajahat Rasool, Yash Jai Kumar, Adnaan Khan (Wk), Faisal Qazi (Wk), Charith Nirmal, Faisal Baig, Faizan Sheikh, Ibtisham Sait, Jahanzaib Bhatti ,Muzammil Khan, Nav Pabreja.

Brother Gas

Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Syed Hassan, Tanvir Javed, Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammed Saleem, Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (Wk), Arsalan Javed, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar (c), Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Shazaib Khan, Zahid Ali.

Interglobe Marine

Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz (c), Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Sandeep Singh (Wk), Yasir Kaleem (Wk), Attaullah, Harry Bharwal, Imran Tahir, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Zahid, Muhammad Taimoor.

Syed Agha CC

Ansh Tandon, Anwar Ayoub, Hassan Eisakhel, Imran Nazir, Israr Ahmed, Zainullah Zain, Aryan Saxena, Harsh Desai, Muhammad Mudassar, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Sher Khan, Abdullah Khan (Wk), Khalid Shah (Wk), Muhammad Irfan, Niaz Khan (c), Omid Rahman, Simranjeet Singh Kang.

Rajkot Thunders

Ali Khaledi, Ameya Soman, Milesh Pravin, Mitesh Thanki, Mohammed Sahir, Pritesh Anadkat (c), Rushabh Shah, Shahbaz Khan, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Gurjant Singh, Mohit Goraniya, Hamza Sheraz (Wk), Abdul Salam, Hardik Patel, Jay Sheth, Mohammed Wakeel, Mohammed Zaheer, Sneh Salet, Vishal Zaveri.

Rehan Khan Events

Ahmed Samir, Bipin Soneji, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Irfan, Vihar Buch, Vinod Raghavan, Arjun Subramaniam, Rakesh Rawat, Rehan Khan (c), Sarmad Khan Syed Asif Raza, Wasi Younas, Muhammad Faheem (Wk), Ahmed Raza, Fahad Ali, Mirza Baig, Muzamil Khan, Shezad Sayed, Wasee ur Rehman.

Mid-East Metals

Awais Noor, Haroon Altaf, Irfan Ashraf, Nawaz Ahmed, Nouman Khan, Shakeel Butt, Adnan Maqsood, Aurangzeb Pirzada, Faizan Awan, Jawed Imam Siddiqui, Khurram Khawaja (c), Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Aryansh Sharma (Wk), Ateeq Ur Rehman (Wk), Ali Anwaar, Faizan Ali, Faris Faisal, Hazrat Bilal.

Future Mattress

Rohan Mustafa (Image courtesy: Sport360)

Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Qamar Awan, Sardar Bahzad, Syed Haider, Wasim Bari, Rana Kashif, Rohan Mustafa, Shoaib Laghari, Tahir Latif, Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor (Wk), Saif Janjua (Wk), Naseer Akram, Naseer Ullah khan, Shahid Nawaz, Sultan Ahmed, Umair Ali.

HKSZ Stars

Anas Mustafa, Asad Ullah, Muhammad Saleem, Raees Ahmed, Shaamil Ramzan, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Samad, Farhan Nazar, Kaif Ramzan (c), Asim Nasir (Wk), Saifullah Bangash (Wk), Adeel Meo, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Salman Saleem, Zikriya Ramzan.

V Eleven

Fujail Farooqui (c), Jamshaid Butt, Mithun Dhakkan, Sajid Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Anil Sharma, Bilal Sharif, Hussain Ahmad, Jaykrishan Palha, Mohammad Waseem, Salman Noor, Waqas Khan, Amir ullah Khan (Wk), Arif Ibrahim (Wk), Amjad Shabibi, Ankur Sangwan, Deep Kundnani, Keshav Sharma, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar.

Colatta Chocolates

Balwinder Singh, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Ajmal, Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Abdul Safar, Akhil Das, Manpreet Singh, Syam Ramesh, Hari Prasanth (Wk), Sapandeep Singh (Wk), Krishan Paul, Krishna Kumar, Mohtasim Jakati, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Nikhil Srinivasan, Rizwan KS, Shanib Muhammad.

Dubai Aviators

Azlam Azeez, Chetan Rane (c), Ridge Menzes, Sihab Mohammed, Sourav Shah, Varun Venugopal, Altaf Hirani, Azim Golandaz, Rajaram Subedi, Rohit Sharma, Syed Qadri, Mandeep Singh (Wk), Mohammed Faris (Wk), Faras Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Rahul Kataria, Sagheer Hussain, Saraansh Jain, Sunny Ravikumar, Tarique Shafi.

DCC Starlets

Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Qais Farooq, Rameez Shahzad, Shaurya Singh, Adithya Shetty, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly (c), Shamim Ali, Soorya Sathish, Shrey Sethi (Wk), Tanish Suri (Wk), Abhay Katoch, Darshan Pagarani ,Harshit Seth, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee