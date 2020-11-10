Sheffield Shield 2020: Mitchell Starc throws away bat in disgust after NSW skipper Peter Nevill declares with the pacer on 86* [Watch]

Over the years, cricket fans have witnessed some disputable declarations in the longer formats of the game.

Rahul Dravid took one of the most controversial decisions in Indian cricket history when he declared the team's innings with Sachin Tendulkar on 194*. A similar incident transpired in Australia earlier today, where NSW skipper Peter Nevill ended the innings with Mitchell Starc batting on 86*.

Starc was clearly unhappy with his captain's decision as he threw away his bat in frustration after returning to the dressing room. Cricket Australia shared the clip of that moment on its official Twitter handle.

Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*...



Mitchell Starc batted magnificently in the second innings

While Mitchell Starc is one of the most-feared quick bowlers in world cricket right now, the New South Wales man got an opportunity to show off his batting skills against Tasmania. NSW had lost all their wickets for just 64 runs in the first innings. In reply, Jordan Silk's century helped the Tasmanian team take a 175-run lead.

The Peter Nevill-led outfit got off to a disastrous start in the second innings as Jackson Bird removed Daniel Hughes off the fifth ball. Moises Henriques and Nick Larkin then launched a counter-attack as both the NSW batsmen registered centuries. However, Tasmania bounced back by taking three wickets in two overs.

It was then that Mitchell Starc joined forces with Sean Abbott in the middle. The two bowling all-rounders added 189 runs for the seventh wicket before Nevill called them back to the pavilion. Abbott was not out on 102*, whereas Starc was just 14 runs shy of his maiden first-class hundred.

Tasmania have an enormous target of 348 runs to scale in the fourth innings. Trent Copeland sent Charlie Wakim and Silk back to the dugout before stumps on Day 3, as NSW reduced their opponents to 26/2.

