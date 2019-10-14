×
Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Tasmania moved from SCG amid concerns over pitch

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    14 Oct 2019, 20:40 IST

Sydney Cricket Ground is the home of New South Wales


New South Wales have been forced to shift their home fixture against Tasmania out from the Sydney Cricket Ground due to problems with the pitch. The Blues were set to lock horns with Tasmania at the SCG, but the match will now be played at the Drummoyne Oval in the inner west area of Sydney.

The cricket association of New South Wales claims that the damage was sustained during the practice session of the Sydney Roosters ahead of the NRL grand final. Because of the damage, the pitch curators will not be able to prepare a good wicket for the clash between New South Wales and Tasmania, which is scheduled to begin from Friday.

As per the sources, there is more trouble in store for the venue. It may not be able to host the forthcoming One-Day Cup matches either because of the damage sustained.

Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon expressed his dissatisfaction over the situation by stating,

"It is a great disappointment to our players and everyone at Cricket NSW that we can no longer play there over the next week. Our male players were looking forward to playing four of their five home Shield matches and a one-day match at the SCG this season, something that has rarely happened over the past decade or so."

He further added that the New South Wales team were excited to play at the iconic venue after training there during the off-season. Lee also said that it was important for the current and future cricketers to play as much cricket as they can at the SCG.

However, the SCG Trust has denied that the damage was caused due to the practice session of the Roosters. They claim that the square was simply not ready at this point of the summer.

They even insisted that there were no concerns over the ground for the T20 international between Australia and Pakistan scheduled to take place at the SCG on 3rd November.

Live Cricket Scores
Australian Sheffield Shield
| Thu, 10 Oct
QUE 153/10 & 268/10
NSW 288/9 & 134/5
New South Wales won by 5 wickets
QUE VS NSW live score
| Thu, 10 Oct
VIC 616/6
SAU 671/6
Match Drawn
VIC VS SAU live score
| Thu, 10 Oct
WAU 337/10 & 383/9
TAS 397/10
Match Drawn
WAU VS TAS live score
| Fri, 18 Oct, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Tasmania
NSW VS TAS preview
| Fri, 18 Oct, 05:30 AM
Queensland
South Australia
QUE VS SAU preview
| Fri, 18 Oct, 08:00 AM
Western Australia
Victoria
WAU VS VIC preview
| Thu, 31 Oct, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
Victoria
TAS VS VIC preview
| Fri, 01 Nov, 05:30 AM
South Australia
New South Wales
SAU VS NSW preview
| Sat, 02 Nov, 05:30 AM
Queensland
Western Australia
QUE VS WAU preview
| Mon, 11 Nov, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Western Australia
NSW VS WAU preview
| Mon, 11 Nov, 05:30 AM
South Australia
Tasmania
SAU VS TAS preview
| Tue, 12 Nov, 05:00 AM
Victoria
Queensland
VIC VS QUE preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
Queensland
TAS VS QUE preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 05:00 AM
Victoria
New South Wales
VIC VS NSW preview
| Fri, 29 Nov, 08:00 AM
Western Australia
South Australia
WAU VS SAU preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
Tasmania
South Australia
TAS VS SAU preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
New South Wales
Queensland
NSW VS QUE preview
| Sat, 07 Dec, 05:00 AM
Victoria
Western Australia
VIC VS WAU preview
