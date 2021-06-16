Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club lodge complaint against Sabbir Rahman for alleged racist abuse

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club has lodged a complaint against Legends of Rupganj player Sabbir Rahman for allegedly racially abusing and throwing stones at their cricketer Elias Sunny

The incident took place during a Dhaka Premier League T20 game between Dhanmondi and Old DOHS Sports Club at the BKSP 3 ground in Dhaka on June 16 (Wednesday).

Sabbir Rahman, who had a game later in the day, arrived at the sporting complex early. He allegedly abused and threw stones at Elias Sunny who was fielding at the time.

Sabbir Rahman threw a brick at Elias Sunny in DPL. Overseas cricketers in BPL, be warned. — Himanshu (@himanshux_) June 16, 2021

The senior cricketer immediately informed the on-field umpires Habibur Rahman and Mozahiduzzaman about the incident. Soon after the game, Dhanmondi lodged an official complaint with the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM).

"[Sabbir Rahman] used abusive and racially discriminate language against Sunny. As a professional cricketer, such behaviour is not only indecent but also a punishable offense," the letter said. "In this case, you are specially requested to take disciplinary action against Sabbir Rahman," it added.

The CCDM will now hold an official hearing on the incident. Reports from the match referee will be the key and can be used as evidence against Rahman.

Sabbir Rahman denies using racial slur

The Bangladesh international has, however, categorically denied all the charges levelled against him by Dhanmondi.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Rahman said:

"There is no question of throwing a stone. Is it easy to throw stones? Why would I do something like that? He is my senior."

Some serious allegations against Legends of Rupganj and Bangladesh player Sabbir Rahman.https://t.co/8AH7npIGr8 — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) June 16, 2021

This is not new for Sabbir Rahman as the cricketer has a long history of disciplinary breaches. Earlier, he was handed a six-month ban by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for abusing a fan on social media. The right-handed batsman had also assaulted a fan during a first-class game in 2017.

This incident comes days after ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit the headlines for his outburst against an umpire during a game between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited.

