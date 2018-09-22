Shikhar Dhawan gets a unique record to his name

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST 22 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

Dhawan took four catches against Bangladesh

After a poor Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan is back in good form playing in his favourite format. Dhawan hit a century in the first ODI against Hong Kong and is currently the highest scorer in the Asia Cup.

However, on Friday against Bangladesh, he achieved a rare feat on the field. Shikhar Dhawan took 4 catches in the game against Bangladesh and became only the seventh Indian, not counting wicket-keepers, to do so.

Dhawan joins a list containing players like like Sunil Gavaskar (vs Pakistan in Sharjah, 1985), Mohammad Azharuddin (vs Pakistan in Toronto, 1997), Sachin Tendulkar (vs Pakistan in Dhaka, 1998), Dravid (vs West Indies in Toronto, 1999), Mohammed Kaif (vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, 2003) and VVS Laxman (vs Zimbabwe in Perth, 2004).

India won their first Super Four game against Bangladesh by 7 wickets. Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly and did not allow Bangladeshi batsmen to settle down at any point in the match. Bangladesh eventually got dismissed for a paltry score of 173 runs, a target that was easily achieved by the Indian batsmen. Dhawan scored 47 runs in Indian chase, contributing with the bat too.

Dhawan took the catches of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Even though Dhawan hasn't been electric on the field but he hasn't dropped many catches.

South African legend Jonty Rhodes took 5 catches in an ODI innings against the West Indies in Mumbai in 1993 and holds the record for highest number of catches by a fielder in ODIs.

India has been unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup and will play their second Super Four match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India will be hoping that Dhawan continues his good form on the field and with the bat in hand.