Shikhar Dhawan raps on Twitter; urges people to stay at home amidst 'Janata Curfew'

Dhawan asked people to stay at home until the situation gets back to normal

Ravi Ashwin and Mike Hesson too shared their Janata Curfew experiences.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a rap video on Twitter

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter on Sunday, 22 March to share his rap video urging people to stay at home during the 'Janata Curfew'. PM Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday evening urged the nation to observe a 14-hour voluntary curfew to counter the threat from the novel coronavirus that has been given a pandemic status by the world health organisation.

Shikhar Dhawan is the latest one in the line of cricketers who have taken to social media asking people to stay safe and stay indoors as India enters the most crucial stage in the outbreak of this virus.

He rapped that he has full faith in the people of India that they will be able to defeat coronavirus and asked people to stay at home to till the situation gets back to normal in the country.

Earlier in the morning, Ravichandran Ashwin also expressed his solidarity, hoping people observe social distancing thoroughly now.

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin-drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," Ashwin tweeted.

Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson too shared his Janata Curfew video on Twiter, stating that he has never seen this view from his hotel room like this.

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.

— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020