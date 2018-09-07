Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shikhar Dhawan shuts down trolls with an emotional message on Instagram

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.98K   //    07 Sep 2018, 10:03 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Dhawan has had a forgettable Test series so far

With India losing yet another Test series in England, it isn't surprising to see that several fans came down hard on the No.1 ranked Test team in the world. But some took it one step further by commenting on a photo posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram account but the Indian opener gave the perfect response to the trolls and keyboard warriors, who were quick to criticise both Dhawan and the Indian team.

It all began with a rather innocuous photo of himself, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant that Dhawan posted with the caption, "Crazy boys and non-stop fun @hardikpandya93...With a priceless @rishabpant expression".

That photo which came just days after India went down by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton, which gave England the series didn't go down too well with some sections of the fans. Instead of taking that photo as a light-hearted moment from the Indian camp, several fans took it as a referendum on how lightly the team is taking another series defeat.

There were also plenty of them who criticised the form of the Indian opening trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, even though the latter was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests. Dhawan is yet to score a Test fifty in England and has just 158 runs in the series so far while Rahul has just 113 from the four Tests that he has played so far.

In response to that, the Indian opener posted the following message.

In
In response to the criticism on the previous photo he posted on Instagram, Dhawan posted this reply

“We cannot change the past. So we do our hard work at the ground as always and keep our process strong. After practice, it is important to laugh and be happy so we create positivity in the team. That’s what champions do. Easy to be happy when winning. Warriors stay positive when things are down too. Thanks to the fans who are still supporting us,” Dhawan wrote.

India, who are 3-1 down in the Test series will have a chance to finish with a win as the final Test at The Oval starts on Friday (September 7).

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
Should Ravi Shastri be removed as the Head Coach of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
How India might line-up for the final Test against England
RELATED STORY
Former India captain doesn't consider Hardik Pandya an...
RELATED STORY
Being Cheteshwar Pujara in the age of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us