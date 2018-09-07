Shikhar Dhawan shuts down trolls with an emotional message on Instagram

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.98K // 07 Sep 2018, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dhawan has had a forgettable Test series so far

With India losing yet another Test series in England, it isn't surprising to see that several fans came down hard on the No.1 ranked Test team in the world. But some took it one step further by commenting on a photo posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram account but the Indian opener gave the perfect response to the trolls and keyboard warriors, who were quick to criticise both Dhawan and the Indian team.

It all began with a rather innocuous photo of himself, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant that Dhawan posted with the caption, "Crazy boys and non-stop fun @hardikpandya93...With a priceless @rishabpant expression".

That photo which came just days after India went down by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton, which gave England the series didn't go down too well with some sections of the fans. Instead of taking that photo as a light-hearted moment from the Indian camp, several fans took it as a referendum on how lightly the team is taking another series defeat.

There were also plenty of them who criticised the form of the Indian opening trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, even though the latter was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests. Dhawan is yet to score a Test fifty in England and has just 158 runs in the series so far while Rahul has just 113 from the four Tests that he has played so far.

In response to that, the Indian opener posted the following message.

In response to the criticism on the previous photo he posted on Instagram, Dhawan posted this reply

“We cannot change the past. So we do our hard work at the ground as always and keep our process strong. After practice, it is important to laugh and be happy so we create positivity in the team. That’s what champions do. Easy to be happy when winning. Warriors stay positive when things are down too. Thanks to the fans who are still supporting us,” Dhawan wrote.

India, who are 3-1 down in the Test series will have a chance to finish with a win as the final Test at The Oval starts on Friday (September 7).