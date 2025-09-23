Shivam Dube vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing their stats after 39 T20Is

India all-rounder Shivam Dube has delivered a decent showing in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Although he has not had much impact with the bat, scoring just 15 runs at an average of 15 across two innings, he has impressed with the ball.
The 32-year-old has claimed five wickets in three outings at an average of 13.60, a strike rate of 10.80, and an economy of 7.55. His best figures of 3/4 came against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In the past couple of years, Shivam Dube has been a regular feature for India, putting in consistent performances and playing a role in the team’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, which also included Ravindra Jadeja. On that note, here’s a comparison of Dube and Jadeja’s numbers after 39 T20Is.
Comparing the stats of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja after 39 T20Is
Batting stats:
#1 Most runs
Shivam Dube has represented India in 39 matches, scoring 546 runs across 28 innings.
In contrast, Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is after playing 74 games, amassed 515 runs in 41 innings at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 127.16, with a highest score of an unbeaten 46. Notably, in the first 39 matches of his career, Jadeja managed only 103 runs across 17 innings.
#2 Average and Strike rate
In his 39-match T20I career so far, Shivam Dube has maintained an average of 30.33 with a strike rate of 138.57, registering four half-centuries. His highest score remains an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls against Afghanistan in 2024.
By comparison, Ravindra Jadeja averaged only 8.58 with a strike rate of 88.79 in his first 39 games in the format, without a single fifty to his name.
#3 Runs in a winning cause
Out of the 39 T20Is Shivam Dube has played so far, India has emerged victorious in 35 matches. During these outings, the southpaw has scored 491 runs in 26 innings at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 136.39, including three half-centuries.
In contrast, during Ravindra Jadeja’s first 39 T20Is, India won 24 matches. In this period, Jadeja managed just 21 runs in six innings at an average of 7.00, with a strike rate of 110.53.
Bowling stats:
#1 Most wickets
India medium-pacer Shivam Dube has claimed 18 wickets in 27 innings across his 39 T20I matches.
In comparison, Ravindra Jadeja took 54 wickets in his 74-game T20I career at an average of 29.85, with a strike rate of 25.11 and an economy of 7.13. Interestingly, in his first 39 games in the format, Jadeja had already picked up 31 wickets in 39 innings.
#2 Bowling average and Strike rate
Shivam Dube has a bowling average of 28.50, a strike rate of 18.83, and an economy of 9.07 after 39 T20I matches. His best figures of 3/4 came against the UAE during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
In comparison, Ravindra Jadeja recorded a bowling average of 30.39, a strike rate of 25.48, and an economy of 7.15 after his first 39 T20Is. During this period, his best figures were 3/48 against the West Indies in 2014.
#3 Performance in a winning cause
In the 35 T20Is where Shivam Dube has been on the winning side, the 32-year-old has taken 17 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 28.35, a strike rate of 18.71, and an economy of 9.09, with best figures of 3/4.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was part of 24 wins in his first 39 T20Is, claiming 22 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 26.00, a strike rate of 23.73, and an economy of 6.57, with best figures of 3/48.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news