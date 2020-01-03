Shivam Dube wants to be someone who can bat and bowl in any situation

Anuj Nitin Prabhu Published Jan 03, 2020

After impressing against the West Indies in T20Is, Dube is looking to take his game to the next level

Initially roped in as a replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been recovering from back surgery, Shivam Dube was impressive with the bat in the T20I series against the West Indies and also showed glimpses of his wicket-taking ability.

More opportunities will make him a better player for sure and he himself expects to reach those levels where he could bat and bowl whenever the team wants him to.

Dube was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times,

“I don’t mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7. I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation.

“I don’t know about being a finisher with the bat. I’d be happy to play any role for the team.”

Dube first came into limelight when he hit Pravin Tambe for five sixes in an over in the Mumbai T20 League and was subsequently snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But after having a poor IPL, it was important for him to perform well for India A. And that is exactly what he did, opening doors for himself into the Indian team.

He added,

“I feel I am a proper all-rounder. We are a very strong team with a lot of bowling options and sometimes the conditions demand a particular thing, so all these things come into play when we talk about that 4th-5th bowling option.

“I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India.”

Dube has been included in India's upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019