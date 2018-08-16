Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shivnarine Chanderpaul- The unsung hero of West Indies cricket

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
242   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:47 IST

New Zealand v West Indies - First Test: Day 3
Chanderpaul is the second highest scorer for West Indies in the history of Test cricket

There are some cricketers who keep playing selflessly for their nation and when it comes to recognition, they do not get the due respect from their cricket board. One such cricketer is the West Indian southpaw Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The left-hander from Guyana who represented West Indies in 164 Test matches signed off as the second highest scorer for West Indies in Test cricket, just 87 runs short of the runs scored by the great Brian Lara.

Chanderpaul scored 11867 runs in the said 164 Tests at an average of 51.37 with 30 Test centuries and 66 half centuries. However, he was shown a cold shoulder by the selectors in the year 2015 and since then was left out of the Test team to which he had expressed his disappointment.

After the retirement of Lara, Chanderpaul was the lone warrior in the West Indies team. The top order would be dismantled early on and the middle order failed to impress on most occasions. Chanderpaul like a true fighter and a lone warrior tried to rescue the sinking ship on several occasions. However he could not help his team from sinking and in spite of his best efforts and scoring heaps and heaps of runs, West Indies struggled to get back to glory days.

Chanderpaul was a useful player in ODIs also and he scored 8778 runs in 268 ODIs at an average of 41.60. Chanderpaul last played an ODI for West Indies in 2011. Since then he was a vital figure in the West Indies Test squad and after being ignored by the selectors for almost a year, he has announced his retirement from international cricket.

In an illustrious career of 21 years, Chanderpaul has seen it all, the highs of the West Indies cricket, the disintegration among the team, the lows. What makes Chanderpaul more special was his unorthodox stance and the number of runs he scored in spite of such a stance surprises his fans the world over.

The retirement of Chanderpaul has left a void in the West Indies middle order which has been tough to fill. He was a complete team man and a true gentleman of the game. In spite of scoring so many runs, he did not go down as one of the legends of the game.

However, Chanderpaul is definitely one of the most impact players to have played the game and who gave his 100% commitment to West Indies cricket on the field. The memory of his unusual stance will be everlasting in the minds of cricket fans the world over. Sportskeeda wishes Chanderpaul a very happy 44th birthday.

Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Shivnarine Chanderpaul Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
The curious case of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in Tests between New Zealand and West...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 number 5s in Tests for West Indies
RELATED STORY
Player Comparisons: Chanderpaul vs Md. Yusuf
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin players who debuted against India
RELATED STORY
The forgotten hero of West Indies: Keith Boyce 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Exclusive Interview: The journey of Omari Banks - From a...
RELATED STORY
World XI vs West Indies: Five best innings from previous...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Guyanese cricketers of all-time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Trinbago Knight Riders
SLZ VS TTR preview
| Today
KNT 231/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Today
NOR 162/8 (20.0 ov)
YRK 165/3 (15.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 7 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us