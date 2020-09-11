Shoaib Akhtar confirms he had discussions with PCB over chief selector position

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday confirmed that he is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chairman of selectors. He, however, refused to divulge details of his discussions with the top brass of PCB.

Speaking on a YouTube show called ‘Cricket Baaz’, Shoaib Akhtar said:

“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet...I can reveal only this much but nothing concrete as yet. But talks are still on. I have not said ‘yes’ neither have they (PCB) said ‘yes’.”

The development comes after the PCB started considering the potential dismissal of Misbah-ul-Haq from his roles as chief selector and head coach following Pakistan’s insipid display in the recently-concluded England tour. The Men in Green lost the three-Test series 1-0 and drew the T20I series 1-1.

Shoaib Akhtar had previously slammed the captaincy of Babar Azam in the shortest format, calling him a “lost cow”.

The 45-year-old added that he would become “bigger than the job” if he manages to bag the contract with PCB. He said:

“I don’t like saying this but it is a fact. Look I don’t want a job and I don’t need a salary. People want jobs and they come for salaries but I don’t need money.”

‘I am ready to get in the line of fire’: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar announced his retirement during the 2011 World Cup

Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that he would use the opportunity to nurture players and help them play an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket:

Advertisement

“I am ready to get in the line of fire. I will do it because I want to play a role in creating a pool of players from the new generation who play with an aggressive mindset and without fear of failure.”

Shoaib Akhtar has picked 444 wickets in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is. He played his last international match versus New Zealand at the 2011 World Cup.