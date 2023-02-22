Shoaib Akhtar's 3 most controversial statements after retirement

Shoaib Akhtar was a right-arm fast bowler who represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is across 14 years at the highest level. The 'Rawalpindi Express' was the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, a feat he achieved twice in his career.

He was among the most controversial players of his time. He was involved in drug scandals and other disciplinary issues throughout his career. His autobiography is also titled 'Controversially Yours'.

Akhtar actively talks about the modern-day game. He also has a YouTube channel where he presents his point of view in his classic aggressive style. Here's a look at three controversial statements he's made in the recent past.

#1 On Babar Azam's English

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar says Babar Azam cannot speak and hence he is not the biggest brand in Pakistan. Modern-day cricketers in Pakistan cannot speak on media, TV or in post-match presentations.



Do you agree with this statement? Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar says Babar Azam cannot speak and hence he is not the biggest brand in Pakistan. Modern-day cricketers in Pakistan cannot speak on media, TV or in post-match presentations. Do you agree with this statement? https://t.co/xMrNwYQe1X

The legendary Pakistani pacer addressed Babar and explained why the star batter has failed to become Pakistan's most recognizable brand.

Akhtar observed:

"I want to unequivocally state that Babar Azam should be Pakistan's most recognizable brand, but why hasn't he achieved this? Because he is mute."

Earlier, Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam had emphasized that his primary job is to play cricket after ex-cricketer Tanvir Ahmed chastised the star batter for his inability to communicate well in English.

Babar had said:

"I'm a cricketer, and my job is to play cricket. I am not a 'gora' or native English speaker. Yes, I'm working on it, but you have to learn these things over time; you can't just learn them all at once."

#2 On Virat Kohli's marriage

Kishor Chauhan @kishorchauhan01 Shoaib Akhtar believes pressure of marriage affected Virat Kohli's game hindustantimes.com/cricket/wouldn… Shoaib Akhtar believes pressure of marriage affected Virat Kohli's game hindustantimes.com/cricket/wouldn…

Akhtar stated that if he were in Virat Kohli's shoes, he would never have married and that the pressures of marriage and family could impact a player's performance for his team. He told Dainik Jagran that Virat captained for 6–7 years, and he was never in favor of his captaincy.

He only wanted the former Indian captain to keep scoring 100-120 centuries and focus on his batting:

"If I were in his shoes, I would never have married. I would have just scored runs and enjoyed cricket; these 10-12 years of cricket are a different time that will never be repeated."

He added:

"I am not saying that getting married is wrong, but if you are playing for India, you would have had a little more fun. Fans are crazy about Kohli and he had to maintain that love he is getting for the last 20 years."

#3 On David Warner's Player of the Tournament award

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure. Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure.

Australia's David Warner was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021. It was Australia's first title win in the format, and it was thanks to him.

He scored 289 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 147. He also stepped up in both the semi-final and final. Several Pakistani fans and ex-cricketers reacted to the decision.

They felt that their captain, Babar Azam, deserved to win the award since he was the highest run scorer of the tournament with 303 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 126. Shoaib Akhtar also voiced his views on the matter.

Poll : 0 votes