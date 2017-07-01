Shoaib Malik wants to continue playing for Pakistan until the 2020 World Cup

The 35-year-old wants to lift another ICC trophy in the future.

by Umaima Saeed News 01 Jul 2017, 02:20 IST

Malik underperformed in the Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik has put to rest claims of him retiring from cricket in the near future. The 35-year-old, who was the backbone of Pakistan’s weak batting lineup during the peak of his career, is targeting a place in Pakistan’s squads for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“If my form does not desert me and If I can maintain my current fitness standards, I will call it a day after playing in the 50-over World Cup and then the World T20,” DNA quoted Malik as saying.

‘India’s son-in-law’, as he is fondly known in the country, also revealed that he wants to become the first Pakistani to be a part of the winning team in all three major ICC events. Malik was a part of the 2009 World Cup squad and the recently concluded Champions Trophy squad.

“My ambition is to become the first Pakistani player to have featured in teams that have won three ICC events. Everything will depend on how much I can continue contributing to the team as a senior player. Right now after winning the Champions Trophy I am very optimistic we can win the next World Cup in England,” he explained.

In case you didn’t know...

As part of the preparations for the 2019 World Cup, the place of senior players like Mohammed Hafeez and Malik in the team is being debated. With an abundance of young talent in the dressing room, including the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir and Hassan Ali, many feel that the management should opt for fresh blood.

Malik underperformed in the Champions Trophy, with scores of 11, 12, 15 and 16 from the four innings that he played.

The heart of the matter

The Sialkot-born right-hander further highlighted that if he is able to maintain his form and fitness until the next big tournament, his spot in the team will be secure. He also went on to suggest that his retirement from Tests justifies his eagerness to perform well in limited overs cricket.

A former captain who led Pakistan from 2007-2009, Malik also feels that his ODI performances have largely improved since his retirement from white-ball cricket.

What’s next?

The batsman still has many opportunities before the World Cup to cement his place in the side. Although no official timetable for Pakistan’s upcoming series has been announced yet, Malik will look to compensate for his poor performances in the Champions Trophy against whichever team he plays next.

Author’s take

Although Malik has not been able to get going with the bat in recent games, there is no doubting his expertise and experience. For a platform as big as the World Cup, the presence of senior players amidst a bunch of youngsters is very important. However, with Pakistan’s batting department already lacking firepower, Malik may find himself dropped if his form doesn’t get better.