'Shot themselves in the foot', Australian journalist reacts with Lagaan reference- Twitteratis react after Sydney Sixers win BBL!

Sydney Sixers successfully defended their BBL title after getting the better of Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final. Put in to bat first, the Sixers put up a challenging total of 188-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to James Vince's 95 off 60. It was the second time in a few days that Vince hammered the Scorchers bowlers all around the park as he scored an unbeaten 98 against them a few days back.
In reply, the Scorchers got off to a decent start as Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft kept the asking rate under control. After ten overs, they reached 91-2, needing another 98 off the last 10 overs with the likes of Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner still in the shed.
However, the Scorchers kept losing wickets, and Livingstone got out at the wrong time. After that, a double-wicket over from Ben Dwarshuis turned out to be decisive as he dismissed Marsh and Inglis in the Power Surge.
Twitter reacts to Sydney Sixers' BBL triumph
A fan was unhappy that Scorchers won the toss and chose to bowl first. They had won 7 games this season batting first, but they decided to go the other way in the final, and the move didn't pay off.
An Australian sports journalist, who happens to be a Sydney Sixers fan, reacted using an Indian movie reference.
The BBL Power Surge turned out to be the game-changer as the Sixers picked up 2-12 in the two overs to break the back of the Scorchers' innings.
This BBL was marred with poor umpiring, and the fans were once again unhappy when the umpires missed a clear waist-high no-ball when Sydney Sixers were batting.
A lucky fan had his camera on just at the right time when the ball came towards him.
Vince missed out on his century again, and a fan was left disappointed by it.
James Vince had a mediocre campaign during the league phase, but he got going when it mattered the most.
Josh Philippe was run out early after a horrible mix up with Vince. Hopefully, after his 95, this fan has forgiven the Englishman.
Vince took a lot of criticism early on for running out Philippe. But he made sure he made it up with the bat.
This was Syndey Sixers third BBL title. They are now tied with Perth Scorchers for the most BBL titles in history. The two heavyweights have six titles between them, and this was their 4th clash in the final.Published 06 Feb 2021, 21:49 IST