'Shot themselves in the foot', Australian journalist reacts with Lagaan reference- Twitteratis react after Sydney Sixers win BBL!

Sydney Sixers successfully defended their BBL title after getting the better of Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final. Put in to bat first, the Sixers put up a challenging total of 188-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to James Vince's 95 off 60. It was the second time in a few days that Vince hammered the Scorchers bowlers all around the park as he scored an unbeaten 98 against them a few days back.

In reply, the Scorchers got off to a decent start as Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft kept the asking rate under control. After ten overs, they reached 91-2, needing another 98 off the last 10 overs with the likes of Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner still in the shed.

However, the Scorchers kept losing wickets, and Livingstone got out at the wrong time. After that, a double-wicket over from Ben Dwarshuis turned out to be decisive as he dismissed Marsh and Inglis in the Power Surge.

Twitter reacts to Sydney Sixers' BBL triumph

A fan was unhappy that Scorchers won the toss and chose to bowl first. They had won 7 games this season batting first, but they decided to go the other way in the final, and the move didn't pay off.

Congrats Sixers best team all season. Scorchers shot themselves in the foot bowling first. Idiots — Milts (@milts99) February 6, 2021

An Australian sports journalist, who happens to be a Sydney Sixers fan, reacted using an Indian movie reference.

SIXERS 🔥 YEW



Had to be done - I always think this when my team wins 😂♥️ #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/3jHOm6TFRq — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 6, 2021

The BBL Power Surge turned out to be the game-changer as the Sixers picked up 2-12 in the two overs to break the back of the Scorchers' innings.

#BBLFinals The power surge just ruined a really exciting finish. It has been a benefit to the bowling side in too many games this year. — Alan Marsh (@SCELIG) February 6, 2021

This BBL was marred with poor umpiring, and the fans were once again unhappy when the umpires missed a clear waist-high no-ball when Sydney Sixers were batting.

Ofcourse it’s over his waist. It’s above his waist. The ball is higher than his waist. What are those two smoking in the box? Heroin?

He’s too far down the crease? He’s one foot out of the crease. The BALL is ABOVE his WAIST. Give me a break! — James McGuinness (@JamesMc01244923) February 6, 2021

A lucky fan had his camera on just at the right time when the ball came towards him.

Anybody watching @BBL tonight, yes that *was* me blowing a crowd catch in the 11th over



I actually had the camera running as I thought a six this way was likely—but not this likely



Tried to one-hand it w my left hand w the camera in my right#fail#bbl #BBL10 #BBLFinals #woops pic.twitter.com/1uHKbk6ntG — Bob Harris (@bobharrisdotcom) February 6, 2021

Vince missed out on his century again, and a fan was left disappointed by it.

Smh, can never convert his 90s to 100s pic.twitter.com/IuBdHaE0Pq — Greggs and Tomelettes (@annoynya) February 6, 2021

James Vince had a mediocre campaign during the league phase, but he got going when it mattered the most.

James Vince has gone to another level here folks #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/bXakUBjv01 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2021

Josh Philippe was run out early after a horrible mix up with Vince. Hopefully, after his 95, this fan has forgiven the Englishman.

If Vince gets another 98*, then I'll forgive him. If, and only if — Will (@will_tosh03) February 6, 2021

Vince took a lot of criticism early on for running out Philippe. But he made sure he made it up with the bat.

What was Vince even thinking 😂😂 — Adamya (@adamya30) February 6, 2021

Players to win 3 BBL titles:



Adam Voges (Scorchers)

Sam Whiteman (Scorchers)

Moises Henriques (Sixers)

Steve O'Keefe (Sixers)

Dan Christian (Heat, Renegades & Sixers)



Dan Christian’s 9th domestic T20 title worldwide (including 4 in Australia)#BBL10 #BBL #BBLFinal #BBLFinals — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 6, 2021

But @BBL Teams Cant Win Against This Team!!



Its Open challenge!!!;



Would u accept it? pic.twitter.com/5NyG4xRT3c — बंगाली बाबा !! (@Sir_Jonnysins) February 6, 2021

This was Syndey Sixers third BBL title. They are now tied with Perth Scorchers for the most BBL titles in history. The two heavyweights have six titles between them, and this was their 4th clash in the final.