'Should I go and perform in India,' Kamran Akmal lashes out at Pakistan selection committee after latest snub

Zaid K FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Akmal has lashed out at the Pakistan selection committee

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the country’s selection committee after they overlooked him for the 3-match Bangladesh T20I series slated to be played at home.

Pakistan announced a 15-man squad for the series and snubbed Akmal, who has been one of the most consistent performers in the country’s domestic circuit.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, having notched up 906 runs in 11 matches at an astounding average of 60.40.

He was also the second-highest run-getter in the PSL this season, amassing 357 runs in 13 matches.

Naturally, Akmal, who last played for his country in 2017, didn’t take the exclusion kindly and asked if he needed to go to India or Australia and perform there to be considered for selection. A frustrated and agitated Akmal said:

"I don't lose heart but there is a limit. It's been 5 years, you have brought a new system which will have the best quality, best talent and whoever performs will automatically be considered.

"Should I go and perform in India or Australia to be considered? I am Pakistan's player, I have been performing since 5 years, how much should I tolerate it? Should I go to the Prime Minister and say this is my performance for 5 years?

"If there's someone who is playing ahead of me with fantastic performances, that's fine. I said play me as a wicket-keeper if needed.

"In T20, there is a spot available but you are forcefully playing someone else. This is Pakistan's team, keep Pakistan in front. If someone is performing, they should be picked.”

Advertisement

"There are many players like me who are deserving, like Fawad Alam, look at his performances. I think his limit has been reached. Am I talking without performances?

"There's a World Cup coming up, I have performed in PSL, and in domestic in all formats and I am a top performer. Misbah should look at these things. Before this, what Mickey Arthur did with Pakistan's cricket."

Pakistan are slated to play the first T20I against Bangladesh on 24th January in Lahore.