Mumbai to learn about Shreyas Iyer's availability for Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 10

Mumbai will know about Shreyas Iyer’s availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 10.

The Indian middle-order batsman missed the recently-concluded Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy due to a shoulder injury. However, some days back, Shreyas Iyer was named among the probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy along with Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Arjun Tendulkar.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Sanjay Naik told TOI:

"He (Shreyas Iyer) has informed us that he is recuperating in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be able to tell us on 10th if he will be fit and available to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy."

2020 brought a lot of opportunities, growth, and learning for me. I'll take a lot of lessons heading into the New Year! 2021, ready for whatever you have in store 💪 pic.twitter.com/yrdhaocqUx — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 31, 2020

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is likely to start from February 15. After initially naming 104 probables for the domestic tournament, Mumbai selectors slashed the list to 39 on Tuesday. The players have been split into three teams - A, B, and C - and will feature in practice games in the coming days.

Team A will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, Team B by Shivam Dube, and Team C by Prithvi Shaw.

Shreyas Iyer: Team India's rising star

Shreyas Iyer

Having impressed for Mumbai in domestic cricket, Shreyas Iyer has gone on to represent India with reasonable success. In 21 ODIs and 24 T20Is, he has scored 807 and 429 runs at an average of 44.83 and 26.81, respectively. He has an impressive strike rate of 100.74 in ODIs, while his T20 strike rate stands at 130.79.

The 26-year-old, who was part of India's white-ball squads in Australia, had a tough time Down Under. He registered scores of 2, 38, and 19 in the three ODIs and managed 12 not out and 0 in the two T20Is against the Aussies.

With no vacancy in the middle-order in the Indian Test squad, he is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game. However, Shreyas Iyer is viewed by cricket experts as a promising Test prospect as well.