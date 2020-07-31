Shubman Gill did not abuse anyone: Yuvraj Singh opens up on youngster showing dissent in Ranji Trophy

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is currently in Chandigarh, where he is mentoring young cricketers at a 21-day camp organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). Among the youngsters he is mentoring is Shubman Gill, who Yuvraj Singh believes is a special talent.

Shubman Gill’s behaviour came under the scanner last year when he was fined for showing dissent against an umpire in a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi. For a guy as young as him, his heated temperament has left fans unimpressed.

However, Yuvraj Singh has shed light on the Ranji Trophy controversy, clarifying that the 20-year-old did not abuse the umpire.

“I was there at the ground during the match. He never abused anyone. He just questioned the decision. Sometimes batsmen do that. Look, he is young and hungry to do well. When I started playing, I too experienced such incidents. And if a player makes a mistake, he will rectify it. He is a special talent,” Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shubman Gill’s dismissal was overturned after he argued with the on-field umpire and that also led to play being stopped for a couple of minutes.

The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman refused to leave the crease after being adjudged caught-behind by Delhi fast bowler Subodh Bhati. Gill was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent and the rumour mill also had it that he abused the umpire.

Yuvraj Singh keen to play international leagues

As for Yuvraj Singh, he is keen to play in the franchise cricket tournaments across the world but like everyone else, has no clue on when the leagues will resume.

“I want to play in the international leagues; however, I don’t know when these leagues will resume, considering the pandemic,” he said.

Yuvraj Singh last played in the Global T20 Canada and the T10 League, with his team winning the T10 League.