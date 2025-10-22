Shubman Gill vs Matthew Hayden - comparing their stats after 56 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Team India’s newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, had a forgetful day at the office on his first outing as skipper in the format during the series opener against Australia in Perth on October 19. The right-handed batter departed for just 10 runs off 18 balls, caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillipe off Nathan Ellis. With India already losing senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the situation added to their worries as they managed just 136/9 in a 26-over match per side due to rain. Australia easily chased down the target, winning the game by seven wickets with 4.5 overs to spare. With that, they took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite his rare failure, Gill has emerged as one of the rising players in the 50-format over the last few years. The 26-year-old will now be looking to make amends in his next ODI outing as the Men in Blue aim to level the series 1-1 and set up a decider in the third match. In this listicle, we take a look at his stats comparison with former Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

Comparing Shubman Gill and Matthew Hayden's stats after 56 ODIs

Most runs

Shubman Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. Since then, he has played 56 ODIs, amassing 2,785 runs at a healthy average of 58.02, including eight tons and 15 half-centuries with the best score of 208 against New Zealand in 2023.

Players Matches Innings Runs Shubman Gill 56 56 2785 Matthew Hayden 56 53 2030

(Stats source: ESPNcricinfo statsguru)

On the other hand, Matthew Hayden played his first 56 ODIs from 1993 to 2003. The southpaw scored 2030 runs at an average of 46.13, comprising two centuries and 15 fifties.

Average and Strike rate

Shubman Gill has maintained a strike rate of around 100 after playing a dozen games for the Men in Blue. The opening batter also managed an impressive average of more than 50 in ODIs.

Players Matches Averages Strike rates Shubman Gill 56 58.02 99.28 Matthew Hayden 56 46.13 77.92

(Stats source: ESPNcricinfo statsguru)

Meanwhile, Hayden grew from strength to strength after averaging just 33.88 and playing at a strike rate of 67.52 in his first 20 ODIs. He, however, averaged 46.13 and was striking at 77.92 after 56 games.

Most centuries and half-century scores

Shubman Gill has slammed eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries in just 56 games. The right-handed batter played his career-best innings against the Kiwis, scoring 208 off 148 balls with the help of nine sixes and 19 fours in the first ODI held in Hyderabad in 2023.

Players 100s 50s Highest scores Shubman Gill 8 15 208 Matthew Hayden 2 15 146

(Stats source: ESPNcricinfo statsguru)

On the other hand, Hayden managed to score only two centuries in his first 56 ODIs. The opening batter, however, had equal half-centuries (15) after the same number of games. The Queensland-born player smashed his highest score against Pakistan, scoring 146 off 128 deliveries, hitting six maximums and 12 fours in 2002.

Runs in a winning cause

Out of Shubman Gill’s first 56 ODIs, India won 41 matches. In these games, the right-handed batter amassed 2,392 runs at a stunning average of 70.35, including seven centuries and 14 fifties.

Players Matches Runs Averages Strike rates 50-plus scores 100-plus scores Shubman Gill 41 2392 70.35 105.60 14 7 Matthew Hayden 43 1638 49.63 77.22 12 2

(Stats source: ESPNcricinfo statsguru)

On the other hand, Hayden was part of 43 wins in his first 56 ODIs. The left-hander batted on 40 occasions, scoring 1638 runs at an average of 49.63, comprising two tons and 12 fifties.

Overall, Hayden represented Australia in 161 ODIs, amassing 6,133 runs at an average of 43.80 with the help of 10 centuries. Gill will look to eclipse him in the upcoming years. The Punjab batter will next be seen in action against the Aussies in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

