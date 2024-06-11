Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament 2024 is the domestic T10 tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP). The second edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 13, and will conclude on Wednesday, July 3.

A total of eight teams will feature in the tournament. Each team will face the other seven teams twice in the tournament. A total of 59 matches will take place this season. The top four teams will make it to the semi-finals, while the winners will lock horns with each other in the final on July 3. The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 4 will host all these 59 matches.

The eight teams that are a part of the tournament are: the Eagles, Smashers, Avengers, Patriots, Titans, Warriors, Royals, and Kings.

The last edition of the Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament took place in 2023. The tournament hosted a total of eight teams. The Kings, Titans, Avengers, and the Warriors finished in the first four places in the points tally.

The Avengers went on to face the Kings in the final of the tournament. The Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. The Avengers made 112 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. The Kings reached the target of 113 runs in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Nadeem Khan made 51 runs off 17 deliveries for the Kings and won the Player of the Match award.

Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, June 13

Match 1 - Eagles vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Avengers vs Patriots, 11:30 AM

Match 3 - Titans vs Warriors, 2:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 4 - Royals vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Match 5 - Eagles vs Titans, 11:30 AM

Match 6 - Patriots vs Warriors, 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 7 - Avengers vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Match 8 - Royals vs Smashers, 11:30 AM

Match 9 - Patriots vs Titans, 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 10 - Avengers vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Match 11 - Kings vs Warriors, 11:30 AM

Match 12 - Eagles vs Royals, 2:00 PM

Monday, June 17

Match 13 - Kings vs Titans, 8:30 AM

Match 14 - Avengers vs Royals, 11:30 AM

Match 15 - Smashers vs Warriors, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, June 18

Match 16 - Eagles vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Match 17 - Smashers vs Titans, 11:30 AM

Match 18 - Royals vs Warriors, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, June 19

Match 19 - Kings vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Match 20 - Eagles vs Avengers, 11:30 AM

Match 21 - Royals vs Titans, 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 20

Match 22 - Avengers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 23 - Smashers vs Patriots, 11:30 AM

Match 24 - Eagles vs Kings, 2:00 PM

Friday, June 21

Match 25 - Smashers vs Kings, 8:30 AM

Match 26 - Royals vs Patriots, 11:30 AM

Match 27 - Avengers vs Titans, 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 22

Match 28 - Eagles vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 29 - Avengers vs Royals, 11:30 AM

Match 30 - Smashers vs Kings, 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 23

Match 31 - Patriots vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 32 - Titans vs Eagles, 11:30 AM

Match 33 - Royals vs Kings, 2:00 PM

Monday, June 24

Match 34 - Avengers vs Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 35 - Patriots vs Titans, 11:30 AM

Match 36 - Eagles vs Smashers, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Match 37 - Eagles vs Patriots, 8:30 AM

Match 38 - Warriors vs Kings, 11:30 AM

Match 39 - Avengers vs Titans, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, June 26

Match 40 - Royals vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Match 41 - Titans vs Kings, 11:30 AM

Match 42 - Avengers vs Patriots, 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 27

Match 43 - Royals vs Eagles, 8:30 AM

Match 44 - Warriors vs Smashers, 11:30 AM

Match 45 - Avengers vs Kings, 2:00 PM

Friday, June 28

Match 46 - Titans vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Match 47 - Warriors vs Eagles, 11:30 AM

Match 48 - Patriots vs Royals, 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 29

Match 49 - Titans vs Royals, 8:30 AM

Match 50 - Patriots vs Smashers, 11:30 AM

Match 51 - Eagles vs Avengers, 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 30

Match 52 - Avengers vs Smashers, 8:30 AM

Match 53 - Kings vs Eagles, 11:30 AM

Match 54 - Warriors vs Royals, 2:00 PM

Monday, July 1

Match 55 - Titans vs Warriors, 11:30 AM

Match 56 - Patriots vs Kings, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, July 2

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, July 3

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - FanCode

Live Telecast - NA

Siechem Pondicherry Men's T10 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Avengers

Karthiraja Udayanarayanan, Rajashekar Reddy, Rakshith Manjunath, Tamilazhagan R, Prateesh Saraswat, Shiva Subash N, Arjun AK (wk), Gautam Shastry (wk), Karthikesan R (wk), Aman Ahuja, Arshil Rajendra, Divyanshu Yadav

Eagles

Aditya Chauhan, Dhivagaran C Sekaran, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Dhruv Reddy, Dinesh S, Prasanna Hajare, Satish Jangir B, Anirudh Kapil Goud (wk), R Mohan Dosa (wk), Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arjun L V, Ujwal S Gowda, Vaibhav Singh, Vishnu K, Yathish Kumar

Kings

N Ameer Zeeshan, Premraj Rajavelu, Vikram Kumar, Kalaiyamudhan P, Pragatheswaran B, Shubam Sharma, Sreeraj J R, V Prajan Kumar, Dharshan Rajgopal N (wk), Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Adil Tunda, Rishi Raut, Sabhay Chadha, Sb Sai Chetan, Shashank Vinod

Patriots

Ayudh Sharma, Hari Prasad A, Raam Prakash R, Srajan Khare, Varun V Venkateswaran, Kushwanth Silora, Parth Vaghani, Ritesh Gudge, Sunilkumar G, Gajender Tanwar (wk), Siddarth Naidu (wk), Dharam Yadav, Maria Ajay M, Santosh Yadav, Subramaniyan Kannan

Royals

Nadeem Khan, B Balamurugan, Pradeep Roshan, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Sai Hariram K, Thivagar Gopal, Aravind Akash RS (wk), Bhanu Anand (wk), Karan Kannan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, S Magesh, S Santhosh Kumaran, Shishir Hr H

Smashers

Jay Pandey, Naman Sharma, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Ragul Janakiraman, Samarth Saxena, Karthigesan S, Md Waseef Mukadam, Omar Patni, Abinayan S Srinivasan (wk), George Samuel A (wk), Love Kumar, Nitesh Thakur N, Sivanantha Athavan B, Srujan Sankappa Sinhasan, Vijai Raja

Titans

Adarsh Patil, Logesh Prabagaran, Sivamurugan M, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Rajaram S, Sivakumar S, Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), P Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Pravin R (wk), Aditya More, Krishnakumar S, S Pranesh, Saie Sharan Y, Tejveer Singh, Vikas Gupta

Warriors

NA

